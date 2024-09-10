Quick Fixes Notre Dame Needs Before Facing Purdue
There are some simple and logical solutions to some of Notre Dame's issues
Notre Dame nation is hurt and frustrated with their favorite team as the calendar changes over to Purdue Week. Was the Northern Illinois game a random fluke?
It’s hard to believe, given the history of these kinds of games under Marcus Freeman. With trepidation, Notre Dame fans ask: What comes next? How can the Irish break out of this funk?
Usually, for most football teams in most situations, home games are almost always preferred to away games. I'm not sure I feel that way this week.
After the poor home performance and getting booed off their own field by their own fans, it may help the Irish to get out of town and go play somewhere else for a week as long as it isn't an ultra-crazy environment. Purdue seems to fit this mold.
Lean into what you know is good and that you can trust
I realize the Notre Dame defense did not play its best game last Saturday, but even with that being said they only gave up 16 points. The Irish offense is a much bigger and longer-term issue. How can they navigate their way out of this? Trust what you have that is good and lean into it.
Jeremiyah Love and JD Price are 2 of the most electric players on the team. They combined for 15 carries in the NIU loss.
This is negligent offensive football. Especially when the passing game is struggling like Notre Dame's has been and was against the Huskies, hand these guys the ball, good things will happen.
These two dynamic backs should be the focal point of the Irish offense given that everything else seems to be very much a work in progress.
Notre Dame Football: 5 Most Likely Bowl Scenarios After the Loss to Northern Illinois
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.