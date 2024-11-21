"Rockne Road Trip" Concludes with Two Games Steeped in Vintage Notre Dame Lore
Notre Dame vs Army in New York is the big stage this game deserves
Knute Rockne, in a lot of ways, was one of the first famous "influencers" in America.
Whether it be Notre Dame football or a line of Studebakers that brandished his last name, Rockne was always looking for ways to promote. This was a gift. It came naturally to him.
With this in mind in what is the 100th year since the famous "Four Horseman" game against Army, I find it most appropriate that the Irish are linking up with Army in New York, both teams with a ton to play for with Army undefeated and Notre Dame with a 9-1 record and firmly in the CFP discussion.
Notre Dame will finish the year against their most heated rival in Los Angeles
The second leg of the "Rockne Road Trip" will send Notre Dame to the Coliseum to take on USC to close out the regular season. The Trojans, with their handful of losses, have no big-picture goals to play for themselves, thus making ruining Notre Dame's season their priority.
Rockne knew that Notre Dame was gaining a reputation in Chicago, but if he could add New York and LA, the two biggest media markets in the country, he could build Notre Dame into a national coast-to-coast brand. And that's exactly what he did through these two specific opponents starting 100 years ago.
Notre Dame beating these two storied opponents in these two famous cities and stadiums to finish out the year, with the playoff on the line, is the very best way Rockne could possibly be honored.
