Michigan Upsets Ohio State Again, Proving Lou Holtz Right About Ryan Day
The shocker of college football's rivalry weekend came in the early slate Saturday as unranked Michigan stunned No. 2 Ohio State by beating the Buckeyes 13-10 in Columbus, Ohio.
With the loss, Ohio State will obviously fall from the No. 2 spot and assuming Penn State or Indiana can win their games Saturday, won't be playing in the Big Ten championship game next week.
Notre Dame fans and plenty of college football fans were quick to remember what happened in 2023 though following Ohio State's latest loss to their biggest rival. You may recall that legendary Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz called out Ohio State and Ryan Day for their teams not being physical enough in big games, to which Day responded after the Buckeyes came back to stun the Irish in South Bend.
Well, what Holtz claimed was again on display as Michigan stunned the Buckeyes.
Below are some of the best social media reactions as Lou Holtz was proven right once again.