Michigan Upsets Ohio State Again, Proving Lou Holtz Right About Ryan Day

Ryan Day shockingly didn't ask where Lou Holtz was after Michigan stunned Ohio State in Columbus

Nick Shepkowski

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The shocker of college football's rivalry weekend came in the early slate Saturday as unranked Michigan stunned No. 2 Ohio State by beating the Buckeyes 13-10 in Columbus, Ohio.

With the loss, Ohio State will obviously fall from the No. 2 spot and assuming Penn State or Indiana can win their games Saturday, won't be playing in the Big Ten championship game next week.

Notre Dame fans and plenty of college football fans were quick to remember what happened in 2023 though following Ohio State's latest loss to their biggest rival. You may recall that legendary Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz called out Ohio State and Ryan Day for their teams not being physical enough in big games, to which Day responded after the Buckeyes came back to stun the Irish in South Bend.

Well, what Holtz claimed was again on display as Michigan stunned the Buckeyes.

Below are some of the best social media reactions as Lou Holtz was proven right once again.

PFT Commenter on Lou Holtz's Plans Tonight

Ryan Day Getting Lost in the Game

Lou Holtz Living Rent Free

Lou Holtz in Movie Form

Dancing Lou!

Is Lou to Blame?!

What Would Lou Holtz Say?

We Need to Hear from Lou Holtz Right Now!

Is Ryan Day Still Out Looking for Lou?

Ohio State Showing Lou Was Right

What's Ryan Day's Excuse Now?

Still a Loser

