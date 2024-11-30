Live College Football Score Updates: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. USC Trojans
Notre Dame (10-1) is one win away from closing the regular season and gaining entry into the first 12-team College Football Playoff.
In order to do so though it first must get through USC (6-5) who may not have the best of records but has held a fourth quarter lead in all 11 games in 2024.
The most important thing is for Notre Dame to win but doing so with a little bit of style would go a long way in impressing the College Football Playoff committee enough to possibly pass Penn State in the rankings.
Obviously, that's secondary as just getting a win and finishing the regular season 11-1 is most important. In a day that has seen tight battles for significantly bigger favorites than Notre Dame is, the importance of simply winning can't be understated.
Check back here for game, scoring, and injury updates throughout the afternoon.
Notre Dame 7, USC 0: 2:23 left in 1Q
An opening drive from USC showed promise but Christian Gray made a handful of plays to stop the Trojans. For Notre Dame's first offensive drive, a will was established as the Irish ran the ball straight down USC's throats for the opening score, which was Jeremiyah Love's 12-straight game with a touchdown run.
Injury Note: USC running back Woody Marks, who is averaging over 5-yards per carry early and already has 33 rushing yards on the day, left the field holding his head. We will be on the lookout for any developments here.
Notre Dame Kicking Observations
A lot of talk has been made of Notre Dame kicker Mitch Jeter and the hip injury he's been battling through. After missing two field goals last week, Jeter appears to be looking stronger in warmups today as he's hit from 55-yards out.
Notre Dame Football Pregame Injury Updates
Notre Dame defensive tackle Howard Cross has been warming up for the game, although those in attendance have noted he doesn't look anywhere near 100%. That said, it appears he'll still try and give it a go this afternoon.
Notre Dame Uniform Choice
It appears Notre Dame will go with an alternate look against USC as the Irish have come out for warmups in white pants.