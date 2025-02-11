Irish Breakdown

Texas Longhorns Eyeing Notre Dame's Mike Mickens for Coaching Position

So far Mickens has remained at Notre Dame but the poachers remain

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive backs coach Mike Mickens against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive backs coach Mike Mickens against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
All things considered, Marcus Freeman has done a great job keeping the majority of Notre Dame's coaching staff together following the Fighting Irish trip to the National Championship game.

Al Golden left to become the defensive coordinator or the Cincinnati Bengals while Deland McCullough departed to Las Vegas to coach the running backs with the Raiders. However, Freeman has helped keep the rest of the coaching staff together.

One big name has stayed with Notre Dame this off-season but reportedly has a big-time program trying to swoop in to snag his services.

Mike Mickens has shown in his six years at Notre Dame that he's on the shortest lists of best defensive backs coaches in the nation. According to Anwar Richardson of Orange Bloods', Mickens is on the short list of targets for the University of Texas as it searches for a new safeties coach.

Also reported as candidates for the post are Cory Sanders of Pitt and Mark Orphey of Rutgers.

Notre Dame-Texas Coaching Connection for Mickens

Linebacker Jaylon Smith makes a tackle for Notre Dame against Texas in 201
Sep 5, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Tyrone Swoopes (18) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Terry Joseph is a name that might sound familiar to Notre Dame fans. Jospeh is currently Texas' Defense Passing Game Coordinator and Secondary Coach. Joseph spent three seasons as Notre Dame's defensive backs coach, helping lead the Fighting Irish to the College Football Playoff in two of those seasons.

Joseph did a very good job with Notre Dame's secondary, but it's undeniable that Mickens has taken the unit to a level rarely seen in South Bend.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:

Notre Dame defensive backs coach Mike Mickens during the National Championship game against Ohio Stat
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive backs coach Mike Mickens in the huddle with players during a time out against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If I were to rank Notre Dame's most important assistant coaches right now then Mike Mickens may be as high as number two on that list. It's hard to argue against offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock but what Mickens has done with the secondary is take it from being a good unit to being among the absolute best in college football.

That's not something that's always the case at Notre Dame and even if Mickens wasn't promoted to defensive coordinator, it's important to keep him from leaving for anything less than a coordinator job.

