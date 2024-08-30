The 25 Most Hated Teams in College Football: Where Does Notre Dame Rank?
Using more than 200,000 mean tweets from Twitter (X) throughout the month of August, BetOline.ag has created a list of the 25 most hated programs in college football. Colorado easily grabbed the top spot, undoubtedly related to the polarizing nature and 24/7 coverage of Coach Prime since he took over the program in 2023. The Buffs unseated Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines, which held the distinction during last season's national championship run.
Notre Dame ranks as the fourth most hated program in college football, just behind the SEC's Alabama and the Big Ten's Ohio State. The Fighting Irish, Crimson Tide, and the Buckeyes are perennially among the most disliked schools because of their legion of rabid fans, rich traditions, and long history of success. Regardless of the sport, a track record of excellence often becomes a magnet for haters.
The BetOnline.ag team spent the last 30 days tracking negative sentiment tweets directed at each FBS program. For example, comments such as "I hate Notre Dame," "Screw Notre Dame," "(Expletive) Notre Dame," "Notre Dame sucks," "Notre Dame is the worst," all factored into their statistical calculations.
It should come as no surprise that the SEC (11) and the Big Ten (8) led all conferences with the most members receiving maximum hatred on Twitter (X). The ACC has four schools, led by Miami and Florida State. Ironically, Colorado is the only team from the Big 12 featured in the rankings.