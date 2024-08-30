Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Prediction: 4 Reasons the Aggies Will Win (and Cover)
Just how good is Notre Dame in Marcus Freeman's third season? Can Texas A&M start fast in Mike Elko's debut in College Station? How rusty will the quarterbacks be after missing most of last season to injury?
There are a lot of questions surrounding Saturday night's anticipated showdown at Kyle Field. But there are 4 key reasons why Texas A&M is poised to defeat Notre Dame and grab an important Top 10 win to start the campaign.
4. Conner Weigman Will Be the Best QB on the Field
Fans across the country are about to realize what insiders and NFL scouts already know... Weigman is poised to embark on a breakout season. The third-year Aggie is a special all-around playmaker, with the moxie and arm talent to drive the ball downfield. Weigman has been itching for almost a year to return to action. He's ready to make a primetime statement.
3. This is a BAD Spot For Riley Leonard
At Duke, Leonard was not a good road quarterback, and he rarely excelled against tougher teams on the schedule. And before getting injured last October, he was struggling in the passing game. Throw in the fact that Elko knows Leonard's tendencies and weaknesses and it could be a rough debut as the Irish starting QB.
2. Kyle Field Will Be a Madhouse
Kyle Field is one of the wildest scenes and toughest opposing venues in college football. This is the epitome of a home field advantage, with the added spark that comes with a new season, a new staff, a rising quarterback, and a visit from the game's most storied program. Kyle Field is a whole different level of LOUD, which is a huge problem because...
1. The Notre Dame O-line Will Get Exposed
The Irish will be up against it at the point of attack Saturday. The tackles are inexperienced, including true freshman Anthonie Knapp protecting Leonard's blind side. The decibel level will make it tough to hear and communicate at the line of scrimmage. And the Aggie edge tandem of Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner is dynamite. Mike Denbrock's entire gameplan will have to address the imbalance at the line of scrimmage.