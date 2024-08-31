Nathan's By the Numbers: Key Stats and Trends for Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M
College football is finally back for the 2024 season, and Notre Dame is set to kick things off in College Station against Texas A&M. The Aggies aim to start the Mike Elko era on a high note, while the Irish look to reach new heights in Marcus Freeman's third season as head coach - which leads us right into our first "By the Numbers" of 2024.
THREE
Year 3—when great Notre Dame coaches have historically made their mark, either winning national championships or coming very close.
Knute Rockne secured the National Championship in 1920, Frank Leahy in 1943, Ara Parseghian in 1966, Dan Devine in 1977, and Lou Holtz in 1988. Brian Kelly made it to the National Championship in 2012. All of these milestones occurred in their third season as Notre Dame’s head coach. Brian Kelly is the only one who didn’t claim the title.
Now, in 2024, it’s Marcus Freeman’s turn in his third year at the helm. Can he continue the tradition? The journey begins against Texas A&M tomorrow night.
FIVE
The number of times Notre Dame and Texas A&M have faced each other on the gridiron.
Notre Dame currently holds a slight 3-2 edge in their head-to-head matchups. The Aggies won the first encounter in the 1988 Cotton Bowl, but the Irish bounced back with victories in the subsequent three games—1993, 1994, and 2000—before losing the most recent matchup in 2001.
A victory for Notre Dame tomorrow would secure their advantage in the series, regardless of the outcome in 2025. Conversely, if the Aggies win both games, they would take the series lead—an achievement few programs can claim.
NINE AND TWENTY-EIGHT
The number of transfers each program brought in for the 2024 season.
This contrast in transfer numbers may highlight differing approaches or reflect a one-year trend for Mike Elko in his first season. Texas A&M added 28 players via the transfer portal, significantly revamping their roster.
The Aggies brought in new starters at wide receiver, tight end, center, right guard, both defensive end spots, linebacker, cornerback, and safety—essentially overhauling much of their two-deep depth chart.
In comparison, Notre Dame brought in nine transfers, including new starters at quarterback, wide receiver, defensive end, slot corner, and kicker.
While both teams utilized the portal to address key positions, the stark difference in the total number of transfers underscores a significant disparity in their approaches.
FIFTEEN
The combined number of missed starts by Riley Leonard and Conor Weigman in 2023 due to injury.
Arguably the two top draft-eligible quarterbacks in the country are set to face off inside Kyle Field tomorrow night. However, a key question for both players is how their injuries from last season will impact their performance in 2024.
Weigman appeared in only four games last year before suffering a foot injury in late September. Leonard missed the final six games of the season after a severe ankle injury sustained during Duke’s matchup against ironically...Notre Dame.
