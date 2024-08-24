National Recruiting Expert On Deuce Knight's Potential Auburn Flip
National recruiting expert applauds Notre Dame's recruiting in Freeman era
When it comes to Notre Dame recruiting, On3's Bud Elliott is a fan of what Marcus Freeman has accomplished on the trail since taking over the head role. He mentions the depth the Irish have added at the QB position as being genuinely impressive.
Bud, like many others, feels that CJ Carr may be the next big-time Irish QB waiting in the wings and that Notre Dame fans shouldn't hit the panic button should Deuce decide to flip his commitment to Auburn.
Is the national narrative too easy on Notre Dame?
It does seem that overall the national media tends to view Irish recruiting more favorably than the local Notre Dame beat and fans do. But why is this? Does the national media have a better unbiased and neutral grasp of the job Notre Dame is doing compared to all the other teams national media members cover without bias?
This is a very realistic possibility.
Or, does the national media look at Notre Dame as a "lesser than" in recruiting compared to SEC programs and teams like Ohio State and expect less than Irish fans do from the recruiting operation and therefore see the results as being more positive than they feel to be for Notre Dame fans?
This is an interesting dynamic to ponder when it comes to the differences in local vs national media coverage of an independent team like Notre Dame.
Is CJ Carr Being Undervalued by Notre Dame Fans Amid Deuce Knight Hype?
