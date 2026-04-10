Notre Dame has a long history at the NFL draft, but its history towards the very top of it has been minimal at best over the last three-plus decades.



However, star running back Jeremiyah Love has a chance to put an end to that drought as he could go the highest of any running back in quite some time.



Ashton Jeanty of Boise State went to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 overall last year, and if Love is able to match or best that, he'd do something Notre Dame hasn't had done since 1993.

Notre Dame's Lack of Skill Players Atop NFL Draft

Oct 29, 1995; San Diego, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Rick Mirer (3) warms up on the field prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Sun Devil Stadium. | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

Notre Dame has produced offensive linemen like few schools over the decades, consistently sending prospects into the top half of the first round.



Joe Alt is the latest example as the former Notre Dame star went No. 5 to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024.



Quenton Nelson went sixth to the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 while Ronnie Stanley went sixth in 2016 to the Baltimore Ravens.



However, players at skill positions are a different story for the Fighting Irish.

You have to go back all the way to the 1993 NFL draft to have a non-offensive lineman from Notre Dame that was taken in the first six picks.



That was none other than former star Notre Dame quarterback Rick Mirer, who went No. 2 to the Seattle Seahawks. Mirer's NFL career didn't go according to plan, but that's the streak Love could put an end to two weeks from tonight.

Jeremiyah Love's Possible NFL Draft Landing Spots

Jeremiyah Love is the kind of player that any team would probably get better by adding, but with different needs in different places, his landing spots seem to point to a few places that are the most likely.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball during the first half of a NCAA football game against Navy at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Possible Landing Spot: Tennessee Titans at No. 4

Many of the most recent mock drafts have Love being selected fourth overall by the Tennessee Titans. In fact, Draft Kings currently lists Love at +150 odds to be taken with the fourth pick, far and away his best odds at any spot.



The Titans have struggled of late but used free agency to address the offensive line and could certainly get last year's No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward, a massive weapon in Love.

Possible Landing Spot: New York Giants at No. 5

The Giants think they have their guy for the longterm at quarterback in Jaxson Dart, and a big weapon in Jeremiyah Love could help their young offensive attack. However, suring up both sides of the line could keep Love from heading to New York.

Possible Landing Spot: Washington Commanders at No. 7

Despite playing in the NFC Championship Game just two seasons ago, the Commanders find themselves with a good amount of needs. Offensive line and wide receiver stick out, but offensive playmakers in general would help.



If Love is there at No. 7, you can't help but think the value would be too high for the Commanders to pass on.



Unless...

Possible Landing Spot: Someone Else Trading Up

When it comes to a playmaker like Love, the potential is always there for someone to trade back, or trade up.



Perhaps the Arizona Cardinals think No. 3 is a hair too high for a running back, and trade out of the pick to later in the round to take Love. They could certainly use a potential star in the backfield.



Or, what if the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks decide they're pretty much set everywhere else, and trade up and get the biggest home run threat in the draft?



Love and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as offensive weapons would be downright scary for opposing defenses to try and defend.