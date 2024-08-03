NFL Draft: Top Notre Dame 2025 NFL Prospect's On Offense
With the college football season right around the corner, it is a good time to preview the potential draft prospects Notre Dame boasts for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
It's an interesting year on the offensive side of the ball for Notre Dame. It brings in another coveted quarterback via the transfer portal with some legitimate draft hype.
Notre Dame has a revamped wide receiver room with plenty of guys pining to impress NFL evaluators this season, along with a talented running back looking to improve on a redshirt freshman campaign. Lastly, Offensive Line and Tight End U always has a few players to look out for, and this season is no different.
Riley Leonard, the Early Round NFL Draft Pick?
Unlike last season when Notre Dame brought in Sam Hartman to take snaps from under center for his final season of eligibility, Leonard comes to South Bend with much more upside, but also a lower floor.
With that said, the NFL hype around Leonard is very real and a strong 2024 season with the Irish could be what catapults him back into that first round chatter. He has prototypical NFL size - listed at 6'4, 216-pounds on the official Notre Dame roster, and his high-level athleticism is exactly what the today's NFL covets the position.
The question marks revolve around the arm and durability. If Leonard can stay on the field and expand on his impressive 2022 campaign, we could be looking at Notre Dame's highest draft quarterback since Brady Quinn.
The Best of the Rest
There is a lot to like about Notre Dame's offense in 2024, but ultimately, we are in wait and see mode on several players. Many of the top weapons are either not draft eligible or unlikely to leave after this season. However there are a few names worth highlighting:
Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame Senior Tight End
Mitchell Evans is one of the best returning tight ends in college football, but he is coming off of an ACL tear that cut his 2023 short. In eight games last season, he was not only one of the most productive tight ends in the country, but he was Notre Dame's most reliable pass catcher with 29 receptions, 422 receiving yards, and one touchdown.
Listed at 6-6, 260-pounds, Evans has the size needed while also possessing a big time catch radius and great hands. Injury concerns and speed are the two negatives attached to his name the most.
Jadarian Price, Notre Dame Redshirt Sophomore Running Back
Redshirt sophomore Jadarian Price deserves some love.
The shelf life of running backs is well documented, therefore, it is important Price takes full advantage of the 2024 season. A common theme for the prospects mentioned so far, but Price simply needs to stay healthy. He received a ton of hype, and deservingly so, going into his freshman year, but unfortunately it ended before it could even start as he missed the entirety of 2022 due to a ruptured Achillies.
Price showed enough in 2023 (47 carries for 272 yards and four total touchdowns) to put himself on NFL draft radars with a good 2024 campaign. And if he elects to leave, no one should blame him.
Honorable Mentions : Kris Mitchell (WR), Beaux Collins (WR), Jayden Harrison (WR/KR), Billy Schruath (OG), Ashton Craig (C)
I'll get the two offensive lineman out of the way first, as I expect both back in 2025. I expect both to take off in their first full seasons as starters and both will technically be draft eligible. It won't be surprising if they push themselves up interior offensive line draft boards.
The three Notre Dame wide receiver transfer wide receivers all bring interesting traits to the able, but there is also a reason they are still in college.
Mitchell is a small school wideout that put up huge numbers last year at FIU, but enters his 6th season in college and will need to prove it at the Power Four level.
Collins is a former top prospect that never had that breakout year while at Clemson, but the quarterback play didn't do him any favors. His size and experience is a welcomed addition to the wide receiver room.
Harrison is a a difference maker as a return man and a rocked up 5-10, 198 pounds. Another small school, 6th year player that will need to impress during his final season against better competition.
