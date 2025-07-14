Rivals updated its rankings today, and Notre Dame has SIX top-50 players‼️



EDGE Rodney Dunham No. 7 ➡️ No. 6

OT Grayson McKeogh No. 181 ➡️ No. 13 (🤯)

EDGE Ebenexer Ewetade No. 28 ➡️ No. 20

TE Ian Premer No. 24 ➡️ No. 26

CB Khary Adams No. 34 ➡️ No. 30

ATH Joey O'Brien No. 99 ➡️… pic.twitter.com/Pn9OEcpTQc