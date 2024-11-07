Reaction: Notre Dame Lands 10th in Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
After years of speculation, the 12-team CFP has officially arrived
After all of the debate. All of the questions. All of the intrigue. The 12-team CFP playoff era is officially upon us. The first set of CFP rankings has been revealed and Notre Dame is sitting at the ten-seed. Ahead of the Irish from one to nine are Oregon, Ohio State, Georgia, Miami, Texas, Penn State, Tennessee, Indiana, and BYU.
From the Notre Dame perspective, considering that the Irish are bringing perhaps the worst loss of any team being considered to the table along with being an independent scheduling outlier, it's hard to be upset with this seeding. I find it to be fairly predictable and quite reasonable.
It's worth noting that at the 10 spot, Notre Dame would be the highest at large bid-receiving team outside the the Big Ten and SEC and will have plenty of chances to move further up the rankings as November progresses.
Notre Dame is in prime hosting seed position
Currently, Notre Dame is in the 10th spot, but this is only the first poll. Things will most definitely change as teams play out the remainder of their schedules. When looking at the teams in front of Notre Dame, many of them have tough games coming up in general, and in some cases, against one another like Georgia and Tennessee and Ohio State and Indiana.
Should Notre Dame win its remaining four games, chances are incredibly high that the Irish could very well end up hosting a playoff game in Notre Dame Stadium in late December.
My how things will have changed since September 7th if this were to come to fruition.
Notre Dame is in terrific playoff position. All that is left to do now is block out the noise and win four more football games.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.