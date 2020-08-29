SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Notre Dame 2020 Football Roster

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame 2020 football roster by position

(* denotes player is a walk-on)

Note: If using a mobile device the roster will show even better if turned horizontally

QUARTERBACK

QB Roster 2020

RUNNING BACK

RB Roster 2020

WIDE RECEIVER

WR Roster 2020

TIGHT END

TE Roster 2020

OFFENSIVE LINE

OL Roster 2020

DEFENSIVE END

DE Roster 2020

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

DT Roster 2020

LINEBACKER

LB Roster 2020

CORNERBACK

CB Roster 2020

SAFETY

S Roster 2020

SPECIALISTS

ST Roster 2020

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
USAF40ND
USAF40ND

Why did John Shannon leave? He had another year of eligibility (and I guess two with the freeze this year).
He could have got his graduate degree for free. Did ND run him off for numbers reasons, because they are at 84 now.
Or did he graduate and decide to move on his own?

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Did Notre Dame Save The 2020 College Football Season?

If a report from WolverineDigest is correct, it would seem Notre Dame played a major role in the ACC, SEC and Big 12 playing football in the fall

Bryan Driskell

by

USAF40ND

Backfield Youth Movement Could Be Final Piece For The Notre Dame Offense

A pair of young backs could be the final piece that turns a good Notre Dame offense into an elite Notre Dame offense.

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Fans, Do Not Miss This Opportunity!

Notre Dame fans it's time to take advantage of this great opportunity

Bryan Driskell

by

ChitownSam

Irish Breakdown Mailbag: Talking Notre Dame's 2020 Season, Irish Recruiting and Twitter Spats

The Notre Dame football topics were extensive in this week's Irish Breakdown Mailbag podcast

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Has Strong Testing Numbers In Latest Covid-19 Release

Notre Dame performed over 200 COVID-19 tests in the last week and just two players tested positive

Bryan Driskell

by

Jacob15

Notre Dame 2020 All-Opponent Defense

A look at the best defensive players Notre Dame will face in the 2020 season

Bryan Driskell

by

T_RICCIO

2020 All-ACC Preseason Team - Defense

Projecting the 2020 All-ACC football team on defense

Bryan Driskell

2020 All-ACC Preseason Team - Offense

Projecting the 2020 All-ACC football team on offense

Bryan Driskell

Ranking The Irish: #17 - WR Javon McKinley

Breaking down expectations and potential for Notre Dame receiver Javon McKinley in 2020

Bryan Driskell

Prince Kollie Is A Great "Fit" For Notre Dame

SI All-American ranks Notre Dame commit Prince Kollie as one of the best defensive fits in the country

Bryan Driskell