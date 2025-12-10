Joel Klatt Explains Why Notre Dame Opting Out of Bowl Game Is a ‘Big Mistake’
Following Notre Dame’s surprising snub from the College Football Playoff, the program decided they will not be playing in a bowl game this year, joining a number of teams that have opted out of bowl games for various reasons. Notre Dame was expected to be one of the last teams into the CFP but were instead passed over for Miami and Alabama.
Though the Fighting Irish have abruptly ended their 2025 campaign with no form of postseason play, they did clarify that they will be open to bowl games in the future. Still, a number of people did not agree with their decision to skip out on this year’s bowl, including Fox college football broadcaster and analyst Joel Klatt.
“Notre Dame, you are better than this,” Klatt said on The Joel Klatt Show. “I’m hesitating with using the word quit, but they’re just going to artificially end their season and not go to a bowl game. I think that’s the wrong decision. And I think that decision was born out of an emotional reaction. There’s three primary reasons why I think Notre Dame is making a big mistake. The first one is the competitive development for next season. If you want to win your 12th national title and bring it back to South Bend in 2026, you know what would be beneficial to you? The extra practices during bowl season. Bowl practice is where you develop for next season.”
“Number two, this does feel a little bit petty,” Klatt continued. “It feels like they’re very mad at the other network for the show and the weekly rankings review, because that’s ultimately what they’re mad at.”
Klatt also noted that he believes Notre Dame’s players will regret not being able to play one more game, as that’s what players typically miss once they’re playing days are up. While Klatt raved about Notre Dame’s leadership and coach Marcus Freeman, he was clearly taken aback by this decision and feels it is “not in their character.”
It’s understandable that Notre Dame feels upset about not making the CFP—especially when they had a strong case as previous rankings indicated they would do so—but their comments and decisions in the aftermath have clearly not landed with everyone. From blaming the ACC to the weekly rankings show, they’ve primarily painted themselves as victims rather than taking the opportunity to end the season on a strong note, even if in a bowl game setting.