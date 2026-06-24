Notre Dame has been hot on the recruiting trail this week, landing star wide receiver Julius Jones, Jr. and another terrorizing defensive lineman in Segun Alexander, who committed Tuesday.

Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish are very much in the running to land another massive recruit this week, that would take Notre Dame from having a great offensive line in the recruiting class, to downright scary.

Albert Simien Gets Picked by Many to Choose Notre Dame

Albert Simien is one of the top offensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class, and was just on campus at Notre Dame this past weekend.

Things reportedly went extremely well on the visit.



What I was told is that his proximity to home (Louisiana) was the only thing that would keep him from ultimately picking Notre Dame, as he's set to announce his college commitment on Friday, June 26.

By the sounds and looks of it, those concerns appear to have evaporated, as Notre Dame now looks like the clear favorite to win his commitment.

Four experts in the recruiting world at On3/Rivals released crystal ball picks for Simien to choose the Fighting Irish. All four of those were posted within two-and-a-half hours of each other on Wednesday morning.

Shea Dixon, Steve Wiltfong, Mike Singer, and Sam Spiegelman all put down picks for Simien to pick Notre Dame on Friday.

What's also worth noting is that when you go to Simien's On3 page, he's given a 93.8% chance to pick Notre Dame, with Nebraska getting a 2% shot, and Texas A&M getting 1%. LSU and Ole Miss, who are also finalists, are seen as such longshots that they're not even given a number.

What Albert Simien Would Mean to Notre Dame's 2027 Recruiting Class

Notre Dame is recruiting like one of those old Alabama teams did under Nick Saban, or how Georgia did at first under Kirby Smart.

Yes, playmakers at skill positions are being brought in, but Notre Dame is recruiting at an insane level right now on both the offensive and defensive lines.

If Simien is to ultimately pick Notre Dame, he'd be the fourth offensive lineman to commit to the 2027 class, with two of those already being rated as top 60 overall players in the cycle (247Sports).

Simien is rated as the 14th overall prospect according to the same outlet, meaning, essentially, good luck finding a more talented offensive line grouping on any team nationally for 2027.

Albert Simien's Commitment Date Information

The 6-4, 280-pound five-star talent is set to announce his commitment on Friday around 1:00 p.m. CT and is expected to be aired on ESPN.

Sam Houston OL Albert Simien will be announcing his commitment on Friday from 12-2 in the Sam Houston Boy’s Basketball gym.



Simien is coming off an official visit in South Bend with Notre Dame.



The official announcement is expected to be around 1:00 and will broadcast on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/0KnsdnZ3rL — Chaston Tavares (@Chaston_Tavares) June 22, 2026

This is the kind of potential recruiting announcement that might not get as much attention as when a quarterback or talented running back announces, but should ultimately play a major factor in Notre Dame continuing to compete for deep College Football Playoff runs down the road.