Make it three recruiting commitments in the last two days for Notre Dame, as defensive tackle Segun Alexander of Georgia announced his decision to play for the Fighting Irish on Tuesday.

Alexander is the most recent in a trend we've seen of more Fighitng Irish prospects of late, as he reclassified from the 2028 cycle to 2027.

That's when Notre Dame upped its recruiting efforts for the 6-2, 290-pounder, eventually hosting him on campus this past weekend and wrapping up the commitment officially on Tuesday.

While Alexander reclassifying to 2028 makes his recruiting rankings seem a bit less impressive, Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish beat out both Clemson and Texas A&M for his talents, which speak to the level of player we're talking about here.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Segun Alexander has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 285 DL chose the Fighting Irish over Texas A&M, Clemson, and Vanderbilt



“East End raised me. Notre Dame believed in me. Now it’s time to work.”https://t.co/iOSWsot7zj pic.twitter.com/NkuEP5gEjW — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 23, 2026

Furthermore, Georgia, Miami (FL), Florida, Tennessee, and Florida State were a few of the other teams that had offered him a scholarship.

Alexander is Notre Dame's second defensive tackle in the class, joining David Folorunsho of Chicago (St. Patrick), Illinois. He might not be as highly regarded as Folorunsho currently, but considering he's a full year younger, it gives you an idea of what kind of player Notre Dame is hoping to develop down the road.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

While Notre Dame moves to 20 total commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, this one brings a question that I think is at least worth asking:



With Notre Dame landing this commitment from Alexander, does that mean it's out on Brayden Parks (Brother Rice, Chicago), as he's another defensive lineman?

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Segun Alexander has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 285 DL chose the Fighting Irish over Texas A&M, Clemson, and Vanderbilt



“East End raised me. Notre Dame believed in me. Now it’s time to work.”https://t.co/iOSWsot7zj pic.twitter.com/NkuEP5gEjW — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 23, 2026

I truly don't think it does. I think if Parks wants to be a member of Notre Dame's 2027 recruiting class, that spot is very much still open for him.

This gives Notre Dame a bit of softer landing in the event it does not land Parks, but by no means do I think this indicates anything about the decision Parks will ultimately make.

Parks or not, Notre Dame's defensive line class is special, and Alexander adds to that. He's a year behind physically, but the raw skills are there.

This is another addition that speaks to Notre Dame beefing up in the place it most needs to in order to seriously contend for national championships on an annual basis.

I like this addition as a depth piece for the class, and one that has high potential, even though some natural growth will have to take place simply because of the reclassification.

What defensive line coach Charlie Partridge is building at Notre Dame just months into his role should make Fighting Irish fans thrilled for what's to come.