Notre Dame Rises in AP and Coaches Polls After Bye Week
Notre Dame spent Week 2 of the college football regular season on an off week, recovering from a last-minute loss at Miami and preparing for a top 20 bought with Texas A&M this coming Saturday. However, despite being idle, Notre Dame was able to move up one spot in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.
Notre Dame moved up to No. 8 in both polls, as it passed Clemson in both polls. The Tigers had a comeback win at home over Troy in Week 2 to move to 1-1 on the year and fell to 12th in the AP Poll and 11th in coaches.
Texas A&M, who Notre Dame welcomes to South Bend on Saturday night, checks in 16th in the AP Poll and 17th in the Coaches Poll.
Below are the entire top 25 rankings for both polls that were updated on Sunday.
AP Poll Top 25
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. LSU
4. Oregon
5. Miami
6. Georgia
7. Texas
8. Notre Dame
9. Illinois
10. Florida State
11. South Carolina
12. Clemson
13. Oklahoma
14. Iowa State
15. Tennessee
16. Texas A&M
17. Ole Miss
18. South Florida
19. Alabama
20. Utah
21. Texas Tech
22. Indiana
23. Michigan
24. Auburn
25. Missouri
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 94, BYU 92, Georgia Tech 78, Florida 70, USC 64, TCU 58, Mississippi State 52, Louisville 49, SMU 26, Nebraska 10, Tulane 9, Baylor 7, UNLV 5, Pittsburgh 3, Navy 2, Vanderbilt 1, Memphis 1
Dropped from rankings: Arizona State 12, Florida 13, SMU 17
Coaches Poll Top 25
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. Georgia
4. LSU
5. Oregon
6. Miami
7. Texas
8. Notre Dame
9. Illinois
10. South Carolina
11. Clemson
12. Florida State
13. Ole Miss
14. Iowa State
15. Tennessee
16. Oklahoma
17. Texas A&M
18. Alabama
19. Indiana
20. Texas Tech
21. Utah
22. Michigan
23. South Florida
24. Arizona State
25. BYU
Others receiving votes: Missouri 142, Louisville 88, SMU 87, USC 87, Florida 68, Auburn 57, Tulane 55, TCU 36, Georgia Tech 26, Nebraska 19, Navy 16, Mississippi State 15, Washington 15, Memphis 11, Baylor 9, Vanderbilt 7, Kansas 4, UNLV 3, Pittsburgh 1, NC State 1
Dropped from rankings: Florida 15, SMU 16
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
Notre Dame moves up a spot and it shows that not only are the chances for the Fighting Irish to make the College Football Playoff still plenty alive after the Miami loss, but the chances to host a home playoff game are strong as well.
Ultimately though, it's not about where Notre Dame is ranked this week or next. It's about whether or not it can figure out how to generate pressure, and if it can figure out how to protect better than it did against Miami.
If it finds solutions to those problems it will be fine and playing in the playoff for a second straight year, if it doesn't, it'll be headed to the Pop-Tarts or Tony the Tiger Bowl or something of the sort.