Stable Talk: Season Wrap Up Edition 🐎



**RB Group Season Stats (P4 ranking):

- 0 sacks allowed on 118 pass attempts (1st)

- 1 Fumble lost!!!

- 6.8 Yards per carry (1st)

- 4.2 Yds after contact per att (1st)

- 25 Touchdowns (4th)

- 91 Missed tackles (8th)

- 1,943 Rush Yards… pic.twitter.com/nd6epfUjIK