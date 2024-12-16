Key Notre Dame Assistant Named Candidate for Head Coaching Job
While Notre Dame prepares for it's College Football Playoff showdown with in-state foe Indiana on Friday night, a key offensive assistant coach is emerging as a candidate for an open head coaching position in the midwest.
Deland McCullough has coached Notre Dame's running backs since 2022 and has continued to elevate the talent in the backfield.
According to John Brice of Football Scoop, McCullough has been named a candidate for the recent head coaching opening at Ohio University.
Ohio is fresh off a Mid-American Conference championship but has to replace head coach Tim Albin who left to take over the Charlotte job.
McCullough has ties to the state of Ohio, growing up in Youngstown before starring in the Mid-American Conference as a running back at Miami University. While having success both in the NFL and in college, McCullough has taken a strong backfield that former running backs coach Lance Taylor had built at Notre Dame and only improved it.
As we get later into December this will certainly be something to keep an eye on as McCullough may or may not land this job, but will almost certainly continue to hear his name mentioned for different openings nationally.