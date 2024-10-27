Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Beats Navy at Its Own Game: How the Irish Dominated on the Ground

Notre Dame defeated Navy by excelling in Navy's own style of play—dominating the ground game and controlling the tempo. Here's how it did it.

John Kennedy

Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jaylen Sneed (3) recovers a fumble by Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) in the end zone for a defensive touchdown during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jaylen Sneed (3) recovers a fumble by Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) in the end zone for a defensive touchdown during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

6 turnovers sank Navy's hopes

Notre Dame beat Navy at its own game Saturday by playing clean football and keeping mistakes to a minimum, a perpetual key to beating Navy and usually a strong suit of the Midshipmen. Most impressively to me was the way Notre Dame started this game in the first 2 series.

The Irish scored a touchdown on offense in the first series of the game, recovered a Navy fumble on their first offensive drive, and soon after scored again for a 14-0 lead. From this point on, the pressure was put squarely on Navy as it had lost control of the ballgame just a few minutes in.

Kedren Young
Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kedren Young (21) celebrates a rushing touchdown during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Pushback on the common post-game narrative

Much of the immediate reaction after the game was focused on Navy's "unforced errors" regarding all of their turnover miscues. I'm not sure I agree with that. Doesn't Notre Dame deserve some credit for causing these turnovers in some way?

Notre Dame is by far the most athletic, talented, and deep roster Navy has faced this year and I believe that had something to do with their miscues.

Irish players were in the position to make plays and cause havoc in a way that the Midshipmen's first 6 opponents weren't physically capable of doing.

It felt to me like Navy was a little thrown off by Notre Dame defenders being quicker and more athletic than they are used to facing, and it caused some hesitation. This hesitation, even just for a millisecond, is all it takes for disaster to strike on a football field. Sure Navy made mistakes, but the Irish led the Midshipmen to them.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

Notre Dame Fans Gear Up for a Wild College Football Weekend

Notre Dame vs Navy: 3 Key Factors That Will Decide the Game

Notre Dame Football’s Season Narrative Hangs in the Balance

Published
John Kennedy
JOHN KENNEDY

Home/Football