Notre Dame Beats Navy at Its Own Game: How the Irish Dominated on the Ground
6 turnovers sank Navy's hopes
Notre Dame beat Navy at its own game Saturday by playing clean football and keeping mistakes to a minimum, a perpetual key to beating Navy and usually a strong suit of the Midshipmen. Most impressively to me was the way Notre Dame started this game in the first 2 series.
The Irish scored a touchdown on offense in the first series of the game, recovered a Navy fumble on their first offensive drive, and soon after scored again for a 14-0 lead. From this point on, the pressure was put squarely on Navy as it had lost control of the ballgame just a few minutes in.
Pushback on the common post-game narrative
Much of the immediate reaction after the game was focused on Navy's "unforced errors" regarding all of their turnover miscues. I'm not sure I agree with that. Doesn't Notre Dame deserve some credit for causing these turnovers in some way?
Notre Dame is by far the most athletic, talented, and deep roster Navy has faced this year and I believe that had something to do with their miscues.
Irish players were in the position to make plays and cause havoc in a way that the Midshipmen's first 6 opponents weren't physically capable of doing.
It felt to me like Navy was a little thrown off by Notre Dame defenders being quicker and more athletic than they are used to facing, and it caused some hesitation. This hesitation, even just for a millisecond, is all it takes for disaster to strike on a football field. Sure Navy made mistakes, but the Irish led the Midshipmen to them.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.