Notre Dame vs Navy: 3 Key Factors That Will Decide the Game

Notre Dame vs Navy Preview: 3 Keys to the Game
3. Notre Dame must play a clean football game to sink Navy
When teams face Navy, there are many extra considerations involved due to the unique way it plays offensive football. That being said, all of the standard things it takes to win a football game also apply as well, just with more emphasis on efficiency and with less margin for error.
Navy's style of play effectively shortens football games. The Irish must be effective and efficient in what they do. Penalties, turnovers, mental lapses, poor tackling, etc are all extra penal against the Midshipmen. Every mistake against this team gets magnified.
2. Control the clock and come away with touchdowns
Aside from needing to do all of the basics more efficiently than normal to beat Navy, there are some very specific keys to victory that apply specifically to the Midshipmen that must be executed. It's absolutely critical that the Irish get Navy out of their comfort zone.
Getting ahead of Navy early is a huge key to victory as they are a team who isn't built to need to score fast or in bunches.
The Irish must also limit 3 & outs in this game offensively. Possessions will be limited, Notre Dame cannot afford to give up the ball quickly without scoring. And speaking of scoring, scores need to be of the 7 point variety in the game, not 3s.
1. Stop Navy on first down
First down defense should be everything.
The Irish must get Navy behind schedule and cannot allow consistent gains on first down. Penetration and eye discipline will be key to keeping the Navy offensive attack off balance and uncomfortable.
Last year Notre Dame played Navy brilliantly in Ireland, it'll be interesting to see if the Irish can have a repeat performance or if this version of Navy with a more effective offense will pose a greater threat.
