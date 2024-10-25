Notre Dame Fans Gear Up for a Wild College Football Weekend
Notre Dame vs an upgraded & undefeated Navy team
Notre Dame has major physical and athletic advantages entering their matchup against Navy. That assures nothing in this contest unless the Irish play a clean, crisp and efficient ballgame both offensively & defensively. Notre Dame must come prepared to play or this could be a very stressful afternoon for the Irish.
Callers to the Always Irish radio show on Friday morning felt like Notre Dame will have no trouble moving the ball against Navy and scoring points. Any anxiety shared by the callers was directed more with the Irish defense being able to get Navy behind schedule and off the field.
Notre Dame fans keeping a close eye on Texas A&M vs LSU
As the college football calendar begins to wind down, Irish fans are paying close attention to other games happening around the country that could have a direct impact on Notre Dame's playoff hopes. There is no bigger game in this regard than Texas A&M vs LSU.
Both of these teams are currently undefeated in conference play, the winner of this game will have an inside track to an appearance in the SEC title game. It'd be a big feather in Notre Dame's cap if they could notch a victory of a team that may be playing for and possible win the SEC title.
To add a bit of extra juice to this affair, it isn't lost on Irish fans that LSU's head man is Brian Kelly. This fact adds an extra layer of intrigue and intensity to the way Notre Dame fans will watch this game.
