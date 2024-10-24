Notre Dame Football’s Season Narrative Hangs in the Balance
With a win over Navy, the Irish are set up for an incredible comeback CFP run
If Notre Dame beats Navy this weekend, it will be riding a 6 game winning streak, the longest of the Freeman era. The Irish will enter the final off-week of the season in CFP-bound position with 4 very winnable games left on the schedule, all of which the Irish will be favored in.
Additionally, Notre Dame will receive praise for bouncing back from the unthinkable week 2 home loss to Northern Illinois better than many people thought would be possible, especially once injuries started impacting the team to such an extreme extent.
Considering how things felt and looked after the Northern Illinois debacle, if the Irish can get to the final month of the season in CFP position and with no more losses, it'd be an incredible comeback by Marcus Freeman, his players, and his staff. Notre Dame would be trending up heading into November with everything to play for.
If Notre Dame loses to Navy, things will get ugly fast
Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman can ill afford to be in his 3rd year leading the Irish program and have a home loss to Northern Illinois and a Navy loss on the same ledger. This would be devastating.
Should this result come to fruition, what direction is Notre Dame heading in under Freeman? How could anyone claim positive momentum at that point? It's a tough sell.
Should Notre Dame lose, large swaths of the fanbase and media will justifiably be asking some tough questions, and the 2 weeks off before facing FSU will feel like two years for the Irish fanbase and media. Marcus Freeman cannot afford to allow this negative narrative to become reality. Notre Dame must win. Period.
