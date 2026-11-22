Notre Dame's Senior Day was a great success as Notre Dame shut down the very dangerous SMU offense and collected a 24-3 victory. At 10-1, the Irish are now one victory away from clinching a spot in the CFP. And in terms of seeding in said playoff, both UCLA and Indiana suffered losses Saturday that increase the chances of the Irish locking up a home game in the first round.

Winning college football games in November is hard, and it's supposed to be. This is the month pretenders run out of gas, and contenders rise to the occasion.



Notre Dame played nowhere near its full capabilities and still managed to win this game by three scores and hold an explosive offense to no touchdowns. Notre Dame is built for this.

The Notre Dame defense bended but never broke

Who would have thought, when SMU ripped off a 70-yard run on the second play of the game directly through the heart of the Notre Dame defense, that SMU would only score three points all evening?



No, Notre Dame wasn't perfect defensively against the Mustangs, but when it was most needed, the Irish got the job done. This unit is relentless, playing with confidence, and has playmakers on all three levels.



Kevin Jennings is one of the most dangerous and electric quarterbacks in the sport. He threw for 216 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception against Notre Dame, a fantastic effort by the Irish.



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Luke Talich's injury put a damper on the evening

I'm certainly no doctor, but Luke Talich's injury looked gnarly, and most suspect he will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. This is brutal news on two fronts. First, Talich's rise from unheralded walk-on to one of the best players on the team has been incredible to watch unfold on a human level. It's an amazing story, and he has become one of the leaders of this team.

Secondly, from a purely football perspective, right when Brauntae Johnson is about to return to play, and everyone thought we'd see Johnson and Talich play together, reducing the struggling Adon Shuler's role, that plan gets foiled.

Now, it's time for players like the young Joey O'Brien to step up and for Shuler to regain whatever he's lost. Every team is battling injuries this time of year; the Irish aren't unique in this regard, but this one really burns.

Notre Dame now needs a win over Syracuse to secure a CFP bid, and I expect the Irish to pass that test easily. 2026 has been an interesting journey for the Irish so far; I can't wait to see what's in store for the rest of the ride!