Notre Dame welcomes SMU to South Bend on Saturday for Senior Day as the Fighting Irish are just two wins away from returning to the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons.



Ahead of the year, this was seen as one of Notre Dame's biggest challenges that could hold it up from a postseason berth.



As we reach game day, yes, upsets can happen, but SMU is hardly striking fear in Notre Dame, as it enters fresh off a 49-7 home loss to Wake Forest, while the Irish dominated Boston College in every aspect of a 41-7 victory last week.

Notre Dame's Big Advantage Against SMU

While SMU brings a high-tempo offense that can create issues for opposing defenses, Notre Dame will have something SMU has yet to take on this year, either.



A flat-out dominant defensive line, one that Mike Golic told us earlier this week was a top-three unit in college football this season.



So, what does that mean?

Game week



🆚 SMU

📍 South Bend, Indiana

📆 Saturday, Nov. 21

⏰ 7:30 PM ET

📺 NBC | Peacock#GoIrish☘️ | @tirerack pic.twitter.com/r896lGApi0 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 16, 2026

It's a trickle-down effect, but Notre Dame should have a decided advantage in the takeaway battle.



Notre Dame is already great at taking the ball away from opponents, doing so 20 times, tied for the sixth most in all of college football.



SMU has also been quick to give the ball away this year, doing so an alarming 15 times. Eight of those have been from lost fumbles, while seven more have been from interceptions. If you're wondering, that's tied for 96th worst in lost turnovers nationally.

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When you play tempo like SMU does, and you get off schedule in terms of picking up first downs, that allows an already dominant defensive front to pin its ears back and cause more pressure, like Notre Dame's tends to do.



I know some out there will tell you that turnovers can't be predicted and are too dependent on luck, but I will donate every penny made off this post to the SMU NIL fund if Notre Dame loses the turnover battle on Saturday.

Nick Shepkowski's Notre Dame vs SMU Game Prediction

Notre Dame's defense is significantly better than SMU's, and that should play a huge factor in Saturday's contest.



Not only does Notre Dame take the ball away more than almost anyone in the nation, it also allows just 4.24 yards per play, the second-least of any team in the nation. Meanwhile, SMU allows gives up over a full yard more per play which isn't good news if you're rooting for an upset.

Forced fumble. Scoop. Score. 🎙️☘️



Relive the second-quarter fumble recovery for six against Boston College with @TonySimeonePxP and @golic on the call. Now all eyes turn to tomorrow as @ndfootball takes on SMU on the SoFi Notre Dame Radio Network.



Pregame coverage starts at… pic.twitter.com/FiRLYnun8V — The SoFi Notre Dame Radio Network (@NotreDameRadio) November 20, 2026

While I wouldn't call SMU's defense bad by any means, its far from being anything special, either. I expect Notre Dame to be able to move the ball with regularity and not struggle to put points on the board.



Add in Notre Dame winning the turnover battle yet again, and the recipe for an upset is suddenly in great danger.

Prediction: Notre Dame 42, SMU 17