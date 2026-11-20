SMU has been somewhat of a mystery to figure out in 2026. Entering the season, the Mustangs were considered a CFP hopeful, primarily due to quarterback Kevin Jennings and an offense that can be super dangerous when operating on all cylinders.



The summer setup, in theory, was a late November battle between two playoff teams jockeying for position in Notre Dame Stadium.

As it turns out, this won't be the case, and it changes the dynamics of this football game. Unfortunately for SMU, it has accumulated three losses, the most recent one being a 40-point beatdown at home, and is not in playoff contention.



As a result, nobody quite knows what to expect from the Mustangs this Saturday, but I do know what I expect from the Irish. Here are the two keys to a Notre Dame victory.

Notre Dame must heat up Kevin Jennings

If Kevin Jennings is comfortable in the pocket, he can shred teams. SMU has multiple athletic and quick receivers who can and will burn you if you allow them to. Jennings can and will also tuck the ball and run when the opportunity presents itself, and he's gifted in this regard as well. The key for the Irish is to speed up Jennings' clock in his mind and to "muddy up" the picture he sees post-snap.

Jennings is going to make some impressive plays in this game; the key is for Notre Dame to limit them so that they don't consistently extend drives leading to touchdowns. And I think the Irish will do just that with a rejuvenated defense that has played with a different intensity level since the Miami game.

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Game week



🆚 SMU

📍 South Bend, Indiana

📆 Saturday, Nov. 21

⏰ 7:30 PM ET

📺 NBC | Peacock#GoIrish☘️ | @tirerack pic.twitter.com/r896lGApi0 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 16, 2026

Notre Dame must run the ball on SMU often and effectively

SMU has a problem defending the run. This should play directly into Notre Dame's hands in this football game. Last week against Wake Forest, the Mustangs surrendered a robust 286 yards on the ground, a number Notre Dame would like to replicate. The SMU defensive front is active but undersized, and as a result, I expect a heavy dose of physical north-south running.

I expect Notre Dame's run-first approach to be effective, forcing SMU to allocate more resources near the line of scrimmage, opening up the pass game for CJ Carr. This is an offensive recipe for a successful senior day.

This ballgame could become more frustrating and closer than Notre Dame fans would like it to be, but only if the Irish allow this to happen. With the playoff on the line and the Irish playing with momentum, I fully expect Notre Dame to be up for the task.