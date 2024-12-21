Notre Dame's Biggest Postseason Victory in Decades Sparks Social Media Frenzy
Irish eyes are smiling after an impressive win by Notre Dame against Indiana
In this story:
Notre Dame pretty much dominated Indiana in the College Football Playoff's First Round Friday night, beating the Hoosiers 27-17 in a game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.
The win is Notre Dame's most important postseason victory since the 1994 Cotton Bowl as the Irish now advance to the national quarterfinal where they'll play No. 2 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
During and after Notre Dame's big win, social media reacted in a big way. Some are calling Notre Dame a national championship contender while others are downplaying the win over Indiana.
Below are some of the best social media posts in the wake of Notre Dame's 27-17 victory.
Notre Dame vs. Indiana: Here Come the Irish!
Pat McAfee on Notre Dame's Ability
Lane Kiffin Cries Over Indiana Selection Following Notre Dame Win
1898 Was a Very Long Time Ago
Notre Dame Football Runs This State!
An Electric Environment at Notre Dame Stadium
Zack Martin, Former Notre Dame Star Lineman
Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Former Notre Dame Defensive End
Marcus Freeman - The Gladiator
Notre Dame Celebrates Win - Parks and Recreation Style
Notre Dame Officially Sugar Bowl Bound
Happy Birthday to Touchdown Jesus
Post Game Party Tailgates Going Strong
