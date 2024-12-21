Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame's Biggest Postseason Victory in Decades Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Irish eyes are smiling after an impressive win by Notre Dame against Indiana

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against Indiana.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against Indiana. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame pretty much dominated Indiana in the College Football Playoff's First Round Friday night, beating the Hoosiers 27-17 in a game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.

The win is Notre Dame's most important postseason victory since the 1994 Cotton Bowl as the Irish now advance to the national quarterfinal where they'll play No. 2 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

During and after Notre Dame's big win, social media reacted in a big way. Some are calling Notre Dame a national championship contender while others are downplaying the win over Indiana.

Below are some of the best social media posts in the wake of Notre Dame's 27-17 victory.

Notre Dame vs. Indiana: Here Come the Irish!

Pat McAfee on Notre Dame's Ability

Lane Kiffin Cries Over Indiana Selection Following Notre Dame Win

1898 Was a Very Long Time Ago

Notre Dame Football Runs This State!

An Electric Environment at Notre Dame Stadium

Zack Martin, Former Notre Dame Star Lineman

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Former Notre Dame Defensive End

Marcus Freeman - The Gladiator

Notre Dame Celebrates Win - Parks and Recreation Style

Notre Dame Officially Sugar Bowl Bound

Happy Birthday to Touchdown Jesus

Post Game Party Tailgates Going Strong

Social Media Reacts to Jeremiyah Love's Record Setting Run for Notre Dame vs. Indiana

Notre Dame Beats Up Indiana - 5 Key Takeaways

Watch Shane Gillis Call Out Nick Saban and SEC for Cheating

