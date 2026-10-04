It was far from a complete game by Notre Dame on Saturday, but a 37-26 victory at North Carolina nonetheless.



Notre Dame improves to 5-0 as the midway point of the season approaches, and as the schedule is set to increase in difficulty soon.



So what went right for Notre Dame on Saturday?



And what needs cleaned up next week against Stanford, before a trip to BYU awaits?



Here are the biggest winners and losers from Notre Dame's 37-26 victory, the 15th-straight double digit win for the Fighting Irish.

Winner - CJ Carr

Carr won his brother's charity a quarter of a million dollars before the ball kicked off Saturday, and all he did to follow it up was throw four touchdown passes and rush for another.



The last quarterback to throw four touchdowns and rush for one against a Bill Belichick team, you ask?

CJ Carr on the money to Jordan Faison 🎯 pic.twitter.com/UWqY8DPci6 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 3, 2026

None other than Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.



Not only did Carr have the stats to impress on Saturday; his throws largely looked the part of NFL throws that will further impress scouts.

Winner - Jonaz Walton

As the year has gone on, the running back room has changed its look multiple times.



Just two weeks ago, it appeared Nolan James, Jr. was taking control of the position, as he was the most called on against Michigan State.



Fast forward to Saturday, and true freshman Jonaz Walton had his biggest game to date, busting out for 120 yards, and getting 23 carries compared to the 17 that James and Aneyas Williams combined for Saturday.



Expect Walton to continue to earn the most touches of Notre Dame's running backs in the coming weeks.

Winner - Offensive Line

For as much criticism as it received early in the year, its time to give the Notre Dame offensive line is flowers.



Against the best defensive line its seen to date, Notre Dame was able to keep CJ Carr clean overall, which led to a huge day for the star quarterback.



The run game also prospered, going for 241 yards and averaging over five yards per carry for the day.

Winner - Jaden Greathouse

Yes, Jordan Faison had a great game, leading Notre Dame with 132 receiving yards and a pair or scores, but I need to give some quick praise to Jordan Greathouse.



Greathouse has had an up-and-down career at Notre Dame, and his season hasn't taken off quite yet.



However, he did haul in a big touchdown after Notre Dame forced a turnover late in the first quarter.



Greathouse finished with just two receptions for 18 yards, but it wasn't like the passing game struggled. Perhaps this can help kickstart what Greathouse can do as Notre Dame reaches the halfway point of the season.

Loser - Special Teams Play

Notre Dame has always had an aggressive special teams unit under Marty Biagi, which is appreciated. However, it hasn't played up to par in 2026.



Yes, the kicking game with Spencer Porath has been markedly improved, but miscues on kickoffs going out of bounds and poorly executed fakes have occurred early in 2026.



Saturday saw North Carolina open the second half by returning the kickoff for a touchdown, before botching the extra point - something Notre Dame returned the favor by doing not long after.



When BYU and Miami appear on the schedule, room for mistakes like these can't happen.

Loser - Bend, Don't Break, Defense

The thing we've known about Bill Belichick teams over time is that they'll gladly take what a defense gives them. It doesn't matter if it will take 15 plays and 10 minutes off the clock, he puts people in place to call plays that simply do whatever the defense offers.



It's safe to say that for large parts, North Carolina offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino had Notre Dame defensive coordinator Chris Ash's number, as the Tar Heels went a combined 33 plays for 246 yards on their three touchdown drives.



Usually making a team run that many plays ends up in a mistake being made, and Notre Dame getting off the field, but it didn't have with nearly the same regularity on Saturday.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

The fact of the matter is that this is a really good team.



Notre Dame is 5-0, won by a couple of scores, and really dominated the game if you take out the kickoff return for the touchdown.



However, you can't just do that.

When looking at this squad through a championship type lens, there was a lot to like in terms of the next level Notre Dame can get to this fall, but there are places that need cleaned up as well.