The 2026 regular season has been an interesting journey, to say the least. The first six games, all contests in which Notre Dame was a double-digit favorite, felt like a "trial" period that allowed the Irish to tinker with personnel and settle into the season.



Then came the bizarre BYU game in which the Irish looked largely unprepared for the moment. This was an inflection point leading to the Miami game, which would make or break the season.



Fortunately, Notre Dame stepped up, handled business, and collected a season-saving win over number one in primetime.



It truly feels like the Miami performance unlocked something in this team as the Irish eviscerated Boston College just seven days later, showing no signs of regression or a big game hangover. The Irish are trending up, and the evidence is clear.

Notre Dame's defense looks and feels very different

Entering the Miami contest, much of the discussion about Notre Dame focused on the defensive side of the ball. Why did Notre Dame look so timid and passive against BYU in what was, at that time, the most important game of the year? Would we see a shift to a more downhill-minded, aggressive defensive approach or more of what we saw against BYU?

Fortunately, the Irish defense that took the field against Miami flipped the script. Notre Dame played downhill and physically, looking to force action rather than react to it. With Drayk Bowen out with an injury, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa became the leader of this group and led by example through his relentless pursuit at and behind the line of scrimmage, leading Notre Dame to a must-have win to save the season.

The question from this point on was whether the Miami performance was a one-off or had staying power.



That answer came emphatically as the Irish punished Boston College with a similar attack that was unleashed against the Hurricanes, allowing no points and holding the Eagles to under 50 total yards of offense in the first half. The Notre Dame defense is peaking at the perfect time and could soon gain back multiple injured players to add to the mix.

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Notre Dame's offense is finding its groove behind CJ Carr

Establishing Notre Dame's offensive identity has been a work in progress for much of the year. The Irish had to figure out how to replace Jeremiyah Love and JD Price in the run game while also establishing a receiver rotation that could play well enough to let CJ Carr shine and become the Heisman contender he was thought to be in 2026.

It took many weeks, but the Irish have found their flow on this side of the ball. After the Aneyas Williams as number one back experiment flamed out, Nolan James Jr. and Jonaz Walton have provided a reliable and potent one-two punch lately.

In the pass game, no, Notre Dame doesn't have a Malachi Toney or Jeremiah Smith-level player, but Jordan Faison remains reliable as the day is long, and Micah Gilbert has stepped up big in the second half of the year to the point where CJ Carr is firmly in the mix to take home the sport's most coveted individual award.

Notre Dame is peaking at the right time. The next two tasks for this program are to collect two more regular-season wins and then prepare mentally and physically for a title run. The weather is cooling off, but the Irish are heating up.