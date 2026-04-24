Notre Dame caps the spring practice window Saturday as it hosts the annual Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium.



It's simply a scrimmage, and Notre Dame has had several of its big names practice in only a limited capacity this spring, but at the end of the day, it's the last bit of Fighting Irish football any of us get until fall camp opens.

For those on the fence about attending on Saturday, the weather looks like it'll be about as nice as you could hope for regarding South Bend in the early spring.



While this game has been played in sleet, wind, and rain over the years, this one will be played in what should be very nice conditions.

Notre Dame Weather Report for Saturday, April 25

According to The Weather Channel, clouds are called for in the early part of the day while they're expected to clear by afternoon, making way for a sunny Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium.



The high is expected to reach 63 degrees on Saturday, so it won't be quite as warm as it has been a few days this week, but all in all, it's about as good as you can hope for regarding South Bend in April.

Nick Shepkowski's Blue-Gold Game Thoughts Before Game

Although a glorified scrimmage, I can't wait to see this offensive line.



It returns the bulk of its starters from last year and although is reshaped a bit in terms of positions, should be a unit that has the potential to be truly dominant.

It just so happens that the offensive line gets to go against what most think is Notre Dame's best defensive front in years, and Saturday gives us our first real chance of seeing those matchups take place.

If everything goes according to plan, this will be the final spring game for CJ Carr at Notre Dame, as he hopefully turns into an early first round draft pick next year. With that in mind, seeing him perform with what has been hyped as Notre Dame's best receiving group in a while is also on my mind.

What's also important is not to make too much of anything we see.



That goes for both the positive and the negative. A relative unknown having a big day is worth being happy about, but it doesn't mean greatness is coming this fall.



Honestly, the biggest hope is for everyone to stay healthy, a good time to be had, and we get a day closer to fall camp getting underway.