Can Notre Dame Stay Hot as the Final Stretch Begins vs Boston College?
Boston College has a history of ruining Irish seasons
Notre Dame and Boston College have a long history. One in which the Eagles have ruined multiple Irish seasons with surprise victories.
Everyone of a certain age will recall the pain of 1993, when Notre Dame won the "game of the century" over Florida State, only to lose to Boston College immediately after, which led to the Seminoles being named national champions even after losing to the Irish head-to-head.
And let's not forget about the 2002 Notre Dame team that hosted Boston College with a pristine 8-0 record only to fumble seven times, losing five of them en route to a 14-7 defeat in South Bend. The oddity of this game? The Irish featured crisp brand-new alternate green jerseys, of which some claimed were "slick", in an effort to explain the fumble fest. You can't make this stuff up, folks.
To older Notre Dame fans, Boston College is known for ruining good seasons, not having them itself. This history is always present and front and center to this contingent. As it relates to modern times, Notre Dame players don't carry this Irish scar tissue and are simply looking to take advantage of a one-win team with clear minds. This gives me confidence.
Does Notre Dame feel pressure to "pile it on"?
There's a lot of talk about Notre Dame and its CFP chances. Does a 10-2 Irish team make the field regardless of the winning margin in the remaining games? Or do the Irish need help to make the field from other teams having good seasons so far dropping games, combined with Notre Dame pounding its remaining unranked opponents?
What's interesting to me is Notre Dame's coaching philosophy. If Freeman, Denbrock, and company feel like they need more than just wins, but need blowouts, how does that change the offensive philosophy for the next month in terms of play calling, scheme, and when to play vs rest starters in games the Irish get the lead in? There is a delicate balance to be struck here.
Will Notre Dame be firing on all cylinders?
Coming out of an off week and traveling to visit a one-win opponent isn't the most exciting dynamic. I'm curious to see if the Irish come out firing or are a bit sleepy to start as they ease into the final stretch of the season.
I'd like to think this Notre Dame team will be focused and fired up about the task at hand. The Irish have fought back into the CFP position after a very rough start; now isn't the time to sleepwalk, and the players and staff know that. This game only becomes a trap for the Irish if they allow it, and I don't think they will.
John Kennedy Notre Dame vs Boston College Prediction
Notre Dame 42
Boston College 13