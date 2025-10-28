How to Watch Notre Dame vs Boston College: TV and Betting Info
Coming off a bye week, Notre Dame travels to play a Boston College team that has struggled mightily in its second season under head coach Bill O'Brien. After a season-opening win over Fordham, the Eagles have lost seven straight games, six of which coming by 10-plus points.
On the other side, Notre Dame's season has gone in the opposite direction, rattling off six consecutive wins after dropping their first two games to Miami (FL) and Texas A&M. The Fighting Irish have climbed back to No. 12 in the nation and are in contention for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Notre Dame will be without key linemen Billy Schrauth and Gabe Rubio due to injury, leading to some depth chart adjustments ahead of Saturday's game. But behind a dominant run game with Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, plus an improving defense, the Irish remain heavy favorites to keep their win streak alive.
Here's more information on the matchup.
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Boston College
- Who: No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2) at Boston College Eagles (1-7)
- What: Frank Leahy Memorial Bowl
- When: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 1
- Where: Alumni Stadium (44,500) in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
- TV: ESPN
- TV Announcers: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst), Stormy Buonantony (reporter)
- Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (channel 129)
- Radio Announcers: Tony Simeone (play-by-play), Ryan Harris (analyst)
- Point spread: Notre Dame is a 28.5-point favorite over Boston College, and the over/under is 56.5 points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Tuesday. Notre Dame's moneyline odds are -3600, while Boston College is a +1500 underdog on the moneyline.
- Recent results: Prior to their bye week, Notre Dame defeated No. 20 USC 34-24 on Oct. 18 and won 36-7 at home against NC State on Oct. 11. Boston College lost 38-23 at home against UConn on Oct. 18, then lost 38-24 at No. 19 Louisville on Oct. 25.
- Series history: Notre Dame leads the all-time series 17-9, including nine straight wins dating back to 2009. The Irish won the most recent matchup 44-0 on Nov. 19, 2022 in South Bend, rushing for 281 yards and four touchdowns. Boston College's last win over Notre Dame was a 17-0 victory in 2008, which was part of a six-game win streak in the series from 2001-08. Notre Dame has scored 40-plus points in the last four matchups.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 54 degrees and mostly sunny with a 2% chance of rain and west winds at 18 miles per hour Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
- Coaches: Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman is 38-12 in his fourth full season, including a 5-2 record in playoff and bowl games. He guided the Fighting Irish to a 14-2 record last season and an appearance in the national championship game. Bill O'Brien is 8-13 overall and 4-9 in ACC play in his second season at Boston College. The Eagles went 7-6 and lost to Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl in O'Brien's first season. He was previously the Ohio State offensive coordinator, and has head coaching experience with the Houston Texans and Penn State.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.