Notre Dame Injury Report Grows, Depth Chart Adjusts Ahead of Boston College
Fresh off a bye week, Notre Dame (5-2) returns to action this week as it travels to Boston College (1-7). Notre Dame appears primed to make a run back to the College Football Playoff after its 0-2 start to 2025, and Boston College appears to be the smallest remaining hurdle over the final five games.
In order to handle business though, Notre Dame will have to deal with an ever-growing list of injuries. Here's what Notre Dame officially listed on Monday of Boston College week, as well as the latest depth chart provided by the program.
Notre Dame Availability Update:
Questionable
No. 58 OL Matty Augustine - concussion
No. 65 OL Will Black - concussion
No. 12 DL Jordan Botelho - concussion
No. 87 TE Cooper Flanagan - left achilles
No. 14 WR Micah Gilbert - left hand
No. 1 WR Jaden Greathouse - right thigh
No. 33 WR Matt Jeffery - left thigh
No. 0 CB DeVonta Smith - right calf
No. 10 DL Loghan Thomas - concussion
Out for game
No. 56 OL Charles Jagusah - left arm
No. 77 OL Peter Jones - left ankle
No. 97 DL Gabriel Rubio - left elbow
No. 74 OL Billy Schrauth - left knee
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback
QB1 - 13, CJ Carr, 6-3, 210 lbs., Fr.
QB2 - 8, Kenny Minchey, 6-2, 208 lbs., Soph.
QB3 - 10, Tyler Buchner, 6-1, 206 lbs., Sr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back
RB1 - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 214 lbs., Jr.
RB2 - 24, JaDarian Price, 5-10, 210 lbs., Sr.
or - 20, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 205 lbs., Fr.
or - 22, Nolan James, Jr., 5-10, 215 lbs., Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver
WR-1 0, Malachi Fields 6-4 222 Sr.
WR-2, 5, Cam Williams 6-2 200 Fr.
WR1 1, Jaden Greathouse 6-1 215 Jr.
or 2, Will Pauling 5-10 190 Sr.
WR3 - 19 Logan Saldate 6-0 189 Fr.
WR-1 6, Jordan Faison 5-10 185 Jr.
WR-2, 11, KK Smith 6-0 176 So.
WR3, 17, Elijah Burress 6-0 185 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End
TE1, 9, Eli Raridon 6-7 252 Sr.
TE2, 7 Ty Washington 6-5 248 Jr.
or 85, Jack Larsen 6-3 250 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line
LT1, 54 Anthonie Knapp 6-4 300 So.
LT2, 71 Styles Prescod 6-6 292 Fr.
LG-1, 75, Sullivan Absher, 6-8, 327, So.
LG-2, 55, Chris Terek 6-6 322 So.
C-1, 64, Joe Otting 6-4 308 So.
C-2, 57, Cam Herron 6-2 285 Fr.
C-3, 55, Chris Terek, 6-6, 322, So.
RG-1 76, Guerby Lambert 6-7 335 Fr.
or 75, Sullivan Absher 6-8 327 So.
RT-1 59, Aamil Wagner 6-6 300 Jr.
RT-2, 76, Guerby Lambert 6-7 335 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line
VYPER-1 5, Boubacar Traore 6-4 250 So.
VYPER-2, 44, Junior Tuihalamaka 6-2 255 Sr.
or 12, Jordan Botelho 6-3 260 Sr.
DT-1 47, Jason Onye 6-5 302 Sr.
DT-2, 42, Cole Mullins 6-5 275 Fr.
DT-1, 41, Donovan Hinish 6-2 277 Jr.
DT-2, 93, Jared Dawson 6-1 288 Sr.
DT-3, 56, Elijah Hughes 6-3 300 Jr.
DE-1 95, Bryce Young 6-7 271 So.
DE-2, 40, Joshua Burnham 6-4 260 Jr.
DE-3, 10, Loghan Thomas 6-4 220 So.
Notre Dame Depth Chart: Linebackers
WILL-1 3, Jaylen Sneed 6-2 230 Jr.
WILL-2, 4, Jaiden Ausberry 6-2 228 So.
WILL-3, 19, Madden Faraimo 6-2 235 Fr.
MIKE-1 34, Drayk Bowen 6-2 235 Jr.
MIKE-2 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa 6-3 230 So.
MIKE-3 19, Madden Faraimo 6-2 235 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Cornerbacks
NICKEL-1, DeVonta Smith, 5-11, 195, Sr.
NICKEL-2, 14, Dallas Golden, 6-0, 187, Fr.
NICKEL-3, 21, Karson Hobbs, 6-1, 189, So.
CB-1, 15, Leonard Moore 6-2 195 So.
CB-2, 18, Chance Tucker 6-0 183 Sr.
CB-3, 21, Karson Hobbs, 6-1, 189, So.
CB-1, 6, Christian Gray 6-0 190 Jr.
CB-2, 24, Mark Zackery IV 5-11 175 Fr.
CB-3, 20, Cree Thomas 6-1 189 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Safeties
BOUND-1 8, Adon Shuler 6-0 205 So.
BOUND-2, 28, Luke Talich 6-4 210 Jr.
BOUND-3, 22 Ethan Long 6-3 210 Fr.
FIELD-1 9, Tae Johnson 6-2 192 Fr.
FIELD-2 7, Jalen Stroman 6-1 201 Sr.
FIELD-3 11, JaDon Blair 6-5 205 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams
Kickoffs 18 Erik Schmidt 6-2 210 Fr.
Placekicker 98 Noah Burnette 5-10 185 *Sr.
Punter 16 James Rendell 6-6 225 Sr.
18 Erik Schmidt 6-2 210 Fr.
Long Snapper 96 Joseph Vinci 6-4 232 Fr.
49 Andrew Kros 6-4 225 Jr.
Holder 10 Tyler Buchner 6-1 206 Sr.
16 Anthony Rezac 6-3 201 So.
Punt Returner 6 Jordan Faison 5-10 185 Jr.
or 2 Will Pauling 5-10 190 Sr.
Kick Returner 4 Jeremiyah Love 6-0 214 Jr.
or 24 Jadarian Price 5-11 210 Jr.