Notre Dame football has put together an excellent recruiting class again for the 2027 cycle, but that doesn't mean some work doesn't still remain.

Of uncommitted prospects, none is probably bigger than defensive tackle Brayden Parks of Chicago (Brother Rice).

The 6-3. 305-pound standout has long been a priority recruiting target of Notre Dame, as the Fighting Irish are looking to improve an already incredible defensive line this cycle.

However, the latest news out of the Parks camp doesn't seem to be favorable for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame.

Brayden Parks Recruiting Update

While the Chicago high school star hasn't announced a date to make his commitment, it certainly sounds like a front-runner is starting to emerge between longtime favorites Notre Dame and Oregon.



And much to the disappointment of the Fighting Irish, that front-runner isn't Notre Dame.

Brayden Parks 6'3" 308 Chicago Brother Rice HS, IL is one of the top 5 DT prospects nationally. Dominating for three years for 1 of the nation's premier programs. exceptional quickness, strength and IQ. 395 bench.@braydenparks27 32 tfl. Tough, aggressive and relentless. 3.1 GPA. pic.twitter.com/Y2jfW2UJwH — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) May 23, 2026

Veteran recruiting reporter Steve Wiltfong of Rivals, who previously put in a crystal ball pick for Parks to end up at Notre Dame, reported the potential bad Fighting Irish news earlier this week.

“I believe that if it were completely up to four-star defensive tackle Brayden Parks, the Chicagoland standout would also elect to play for Oregon. He’s also high on Notre Dame but he seems to be even more excited about the Ducks.”

What Notre Dame Has Going for It

Obviously, you read that and thoughts aren't great in regards to Notre Dame's chances of landing Parks.

However, Notre Dame does have two key things that will keep it in play for Parks until that decision is officially made: family and location.

As has been widely discussed for sometime now, Parks is the Godson of Notre Dame legend Chris Zorich and cousin of former Fighting Irish running back Tony Jones, Jr.

Notre Dame is also a stones throw from Chicago, unlike Oregon which is roughly a four-hour flight, assuming you can find a direct flight.



It might not look great for Notre Dame, but those factors will still matter to at least some degree to keep the Fighting Irish in the mix.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

All the credit in the world goes to the Oregon coaching staff for staying in this recruitment as long as it has.

The quick thought initially was that the Chicago kid with Notre Dame ties would ultimately choose the Fighting Irish, and that certainly could still happen, but Dan Lanning and company haven't flinched at any point of this recruitment, impressing Parks every step of the way.

The bad news is that it certainly sounds like Oregon is the team to beat at this point.



The good news for Notre Dame is that it has already built an epic defensive line in this recruiting class and while Parks would only add to that, potentially missing on him wouldn't hurt like it would at other positions this cycle.