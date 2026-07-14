Notre Dame's 2027 recruiting class isn't complete yet, but it's getting close. Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish appear headed towards another top-five class, answering the critics as to how they'd follow up last year's second-ranked class.

Here are five things everyone needs to know about the 2027 recruiting haul that Notre Dame has assembled.

Positions the Class is Lacking At

While undoubtedly a great class, Notre Dame is stronger in some areas than in others this cycle. The two that stick out in being especially thin are at wide receiver and linebacker.

Notre Dame earned two commitments at wide receiver, with Jackson Coleman (Colorado) and Julius Jones, Jr. making up those. Coleman is a speed-guy who Oregon was in pursuit of, but is rated as the 114th overall receiver in the class by 247Sports. That's what made getting Jones last month so important, as the Notre Dame legacy is widely regarded as a top 15-20 wide receiver this cycle.

Linebacker recruiting has been a roller coaster, but finally this past week, Roman Igwebuike of Chicago (Mt. Carmel) announced his decision. After IMG Academy's Amarri Irvin bailed on his commitment, Igwebuike became the only committed linebacker for the Fighting Irish this cycle.

Notre Dame's Loaded Offensive Line

Marcus Freeman has long stated that Notre Dame will be a team that is built in the trenches and 2027 recruiting certainly reflects that.

Olu Olubobola of New Jersey is a top-three lineman in the cycle while Albert Simien of Louisiana is seen as arguably the top interior lineman this time around. Add in another top 60 prospect in James Halter of Pittsburgh and former UCLA commit Jackson Hill of California for depth, and you can see why this is viewed as a special group.

Extremely Talented Secondary - Again

There was fear over how Notre Dame would be able to recruit the secondary after Mike Mickens departed for the NFL, but as it turns out, things have gone just fine.

Of Notre Dame's 27 commitments in total, four are in the secondary. Three of those - Xavier Hasan (CB), Ace Alston (CB), and Zayden Gamble (S), are ranked in the top 110 players overall in the class by 247Sports.

It's safe to say the addition of Aaron Henry to the staff to coach the secondary has been a strong one.



More of that - now.

Florida Dame

It's not that Notre Dame hasn't gotten players from Florida before, but the number of players has rarely been like this cycle. Four commitments in Notre Dame's 2027 class call the Sunshine State home, which is more than any other state.

Gamble and Jones are teammates at national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas (Ft. Lauderdale) while quarterback Wonder Monds IV reclassified to the 2027 cycle after being rated as the top player at his position for 2028. Finally, Jon Gay has high potential as a safety from Hollywood.

Notre Dame's plan isn't to be a flash in the pan in Florida, but to have staying power in the football-rich state.

Notre Dame's Ridiculously Loaded Defensive Line

While Notre Dame's offensive line recruiting is mighty impressive, its defensive line recruiting is borderline historic. Six players are currently committed to fill up the defensive front, with four being ranked in the top 115 overall players by 247Sports.

Abraham Sesay of Pennsylvania is a five-star edge while Aidan O'Neil of New Jersey is another top 100 overall player at the position.

Where Notre Dame is making its biggest gains is in the middle of the defensive line as David Folorunsho of Chicago (St. Patrick) is rated as a five-star by Rivals and the reclassified Segun Alexander of Georgia has superstar potential.

Oh, and another top 150 overall player in Brayden Parks of Chicago (Brother Rice) could also still join the fold.