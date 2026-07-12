Notre Dame landed a commitment from arguably its most important remaining recruit for 2027 on Saturday when linebacker Roman Igwebuike announced his intentions to play for the Fighting Irish.

Igwebuike hails from powerhouse Chicago high school program Mt. Carmel, which has won more state titles than any other school in Illinois.

Notre Dame's Desperate Need for Linebacker in 2027 Class

While Notre Dame's 2027 recruiting class overall is among the very best in the country, that hasn't been the case at linebacker.

Four-star linebacker Amarri Irvin of IMG Academy in Florida was originally a Notre Dame commitment, but flipped that to Virginia Tech earlier this summer, leaving the Fighting Irish without a commitment at the position.

That changed in a big way Saturday, as Igewbuike, a top 10 linebacker and one of the top recruits in the entire Midwest, chose Notre Dame.

Roman Igewbuike as a Prospect

Igewbuike addresses Notre Dame's need for linebacker in a big way as he's seen as a top 10 linebacker in the country, and a top 150 overall player this cycle.

247Sports ranks him as the 123rd best overall player in the class and his list of scholarships speaks to the level of talent he has.

Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas, and USC are just some of the major programs to have offered him, while he ultimately chose the Fighting Irish over finalists like Indiana, Tennessee, and Missouri.

Igewbuike helped lead a state championship winning Mt. Carmel team last season, pacing the Caravan with 111 tackles en route to its 17th all-time state championship.

What's Next for Notre Dame in 2027 Recruiting?

There isn't a whole lot left for Notre Dame to do in the 2027 recruiting cycle but a couple have to do with Igewbuike's commitment on Saturday.

Notre Dame will look to put the icing on the cake of what has been a special group of players from Chicago this cycle.

Igewbuike joins a couple of standout Chicago prospects in Notre Dame's class. David Folorunsho is one of the top-rated defensive lineman in the country while a possible third awaits.

Defensive tackle Brayden Parks of Brother Rice in Chicago is reportedly down to Notre Dame or Oregon, and would make an already impressive defensive line class even moreso.

The other major thing to keep an eye on is possible, although not likely. It also won't be determined anytime soon, but Notre Dame isn't done going after Texas A&M commit Kaden Henderson quite yet. Henderson is considered by some to be the top linebacker prospect in the country, and is certainly worth keeping an eye on as fall approaches.