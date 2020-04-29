VIDEO: Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Draft Picks

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly had six former players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, and six more former standouts signed free agent contracts.

In the video above, Kelly talked about all six of the former players that were drafted. Kelly was asked about ESPN analyst and former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum's comments about Cole Kmet and his "lack of speed."

Kelly normally plays nice with ESPN and its analysts, but he wasn't fond of Tannenbaum's comments, which you'll hear in the video.

Kelly talked about the differences between brothers Romeo and Julian Okwara, a pair of former Irish players that will now be teammates after the younger Okwara was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round.

Kelly talked about cornerback Troy Pride Jr. and the difference between his game and that of former Irish corner Julian Love. Kelly talked about what the Cincinnati Bengals are getting in defensive end Khalid Kareem and the intangibles that safety Alohi Gilman will bring to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kelly also talked about Chase Claypool and undrafted free agent Jalen Elliott, who Kelly believes has a chance to stick with the Lions.

Kelly was also asked about Joe Staley, a former player for Kelly from his days at Central Michigan. Staley announced his retirement from the NFL after the draft concluded.

