Brian Kelly Ranks Among The Nation's Elite Coaches

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly ranks as one of the nation’s best coaches in a list released by the Sporting News. In the list Kelly ranks as the sixth best head coach in all of college football, up one spot from where he was ranked a season ago by Sporting News.

The list was compiled by Bill Bender, who ranked all 130 FBS head coaches. Here are Bender's thoughts on Kelly:

“Lowdown: There was a point when Kelly looked on the way out of South Bend, but he's refurbished the program with success. The Irish are 33-6 the past three seasons and have a Playoff appearance. Kelly has Notre Dame in the postseason conversation in November on a yearly basis, and the chase for that elusive national championship continues.”

In two of the last three seasons under Kelly, Notre Dame has entered the month of November in the playoff hunt (2017, 2018). Notre Dame enters the 2020 season as a consensus Top 10 program.

Here are the rankings for the 12 head coaches Notre Dame is slated to face in 2020:

2. Dabo Swinney, Clemson

12. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

21. David Shaw, Stanford

26. Clay Helton, USC

28. Scott Satterfield, Louisville

31. Dave Clawson, Wake Forest

32. David Cutcliffe, Duke

40. Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh

51. Ken Niumatalolo, Navy

57. Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech

75. Sam Pittman, Arkansas

99. Tim Lester, Western Michigan

