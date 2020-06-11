Brian Kelly Ranks Among The Nation's Elite Coaches
Bryan Driskell
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly ranks as one of the nation’s best coaches in a list released by the Sporting News. In the list Kelly ranks as the sixth best head coach in all of college football, up one spot from where he was ranked a season ago by Sporting News.
The list was compiled by Bill Bender, who ranked all 130 FBS head coaches. Here are Bender's thoughts on Kelly:
“Lowdown: There was a point when Kelly looked on the way out of South Bend, but he's refurbished the program with success. The Irish are 33-6 the past three seasons and have a Playoff appearance. Kelly has Notre Dame in the postseason conversation in November on a yearly basis, and the chase for that elusive national championship continues.”
In two of the last three seasons under Kelly, Notre Dame has entered the month of November in the playoff hunt (2017, 2018). Notre Dame enters the 2020 season as a consensus Top 10 program.
Here are the rankings for the 12 head coaches Notre Dame is slated to face in 2020:
2. Dabo Swinney, Clemson
12. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin
21. David Shaw, Stanford
26. Clay Helton, USC
28. Scott Satterfield, Louisville
31. Dave Clawson, Wake Forest
32. David Cutcliffe, Duke
40. Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh
51. Ken Niumatalolo, Navy
57. Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech
75. Sam Pittman, Arkansas
99. Tim Lester, Western Michigan
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook