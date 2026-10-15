Top 10 Matchup Notre Dame vs BYU Is What Makes College Football So Special

For Notre Dame fans, this is the week everyone has had circled forever. It isn't that Irish fans took for granted matchups against Wisconsin, Michigan State, or Purdue and didn't value them; each game is special, it's just that none of Notre Dame's first six opponents were ranked or considered to be really strong competition.

The BYU game, though, brings juice. Whether accurate or not, BYU feels that the Irish ducked them by not wanting to square off in a meaningless bowl game last year, and they are fully motivated to prove a point.



On the Notre Dame side, the Irish are eager to finally be able to prove themselves worthy of their number two ranking against a highly ranked foe.



The football angle here is interesting enough, but it's the extra nuances of this ballgame that truly make it unique.

Notre Dame and BYU both value religion and spirituality

This ballgame offers a matchup that you could never find in the NFL and is nearly impossible to line up in the college game. A battle between two top-ten teams, where religion and spirituality are at the core of the universities' missions and underpin the football programs as well.

In this matchup, we have the Catholics vs. the Mormons. Both religions feature large and loyal memberships, and both are often intentionally mischaracterized and mocked by outsiders who either can't or don't want to understand the full mission and scope of each brand of faith.

It's super unique to have two teams built like this out of missions of faith that are also both top ten teams in the sport. The Irish have upheld their end of this bargain for well over a hundred years; finding another team that fits this bill has been a challenge, but here we are.

Battles like this are rare and special, and that's why college football feels so much more personal to fans than the cold and corporate NFL does. Faith and football are a powerful combination, and this Saturday America is in for a prime-time treat.

Faith aside, here's the biggest reason to believe in Notre Dame

Both of these teams have taken care of business early in the year, and one is about to notch a signature win on the biggest stage. Notre Dame's physicality and depth should be a big advantage in this game. On paper, the Irish should have a size and quality depth advantage over BYU.

Games like this are where this shows itself the most. If the Irish can lean on BYU along the offensive and defensive lines, they can eventually wear out the Cougars and grind this game away.



Moments like these are wear high level recruiting and portal pickups matter the most, and I expect the Irish to flex this muscle in primetime.