Notre Dame football is back on flip watch again, just a day after landing a commitment from linebacker AJ Randle, a top five linebacker in the 2027 recruiting cycle, who was previously committed to Miami.



Randle is Notre Dame's second linebacker in the class, joining Chicago (Mt. Carmel) product Roman Igwebuike, another top 20 player at the position.



But Notre Dame reportedly isn't done as it remains with its foot on the gas in an attempt to try and flip the nation's top linebacker recruit, Kaden Henderson, from his current commitment to Texas A&M.



Henderson is rated as a top 25 overall player in the cycle and the top overall linebacker in 2027 according to Rivals.

Kaden Henderson Visited Notre Dame for Miami Weekend

Henderson was on campus at Notre Dame just a few weeks ago, taking in the night the Fighting Irish knocked off then-No. 1 Miami, 31-24.

It might be a long night for this offensive tackle with five-star Kaden Henderson firing off the edge like this 😳https://t.co/Egheaqbaja pic.twitter.com/hvJzTBUziZ — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) November 14, 2026

This trip wasn't about seeing the Golden Dome sparkle on a crisp fall night or about experiencing game day, but according to Irish Sports Daily, it was made to shore up relationships that he and his family have already established within the Notre Dame program.



I'm not privy to those conversations and relationships, but if they didn't go well then I have a strong suspicion that we would have heard about it by now, and that more smoke wouldn't seem to be coming from potential flip land.

Henderson Missed Recently Scheduled Texas A&M Visit

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Just over a week ago when the airways temporarily shut down, Henderson was supposed to be in College Station for Texas A&M's home battle against Tennessee. Due to the FAA shutdown, though, Henderson was forced to miss the trip.



That's not the fault of anyone at Texas A&M, but it was a trip that Henderson would have likely been looking to do the same things he seems to have accomplished on his recent trek to Notre Dame.

So, What Happens with Kaden Henderson?

I've said on here time and time again that I don't like trying to make predictions with teenagers as to what decisions they'll ultimately make.



It did seem clear with Henderson from the moment he committed to Texas A&M back in June, that Notre Dame wasn't going to go quietly into the night.

And what do you know? Here we are just over a week away from the early signing period, and Henderson's father is telling the Rivals staff that, "I think he's still committed to Texas A&M".

NEW: Notre Dame is making a major push for Texas A&M 5-star LB commit Kaden Henderson👀



“I think he’s still committed to A&M, but I think he’s certainly looking at the landscape and seeing all the changes,” his father tells @SWiltfong_.



Read: https://t.co/ulSNAgZDPQ pic.twitter.com/HdTZRcKtUs — Rivals (@Rivals) November 23, 2026

Boy, if those aren't the least reassuring words I've ever heard spoken then I'm not really sure what are.



Again, I don't know what ultimately happens with Henderson. It seemed like he was bound for Notre Dame before and at the last minute, at least at the time, Texas A&M made him an offer he couldn't refuse.



Could the developments of the 2026 season, where Notre Dame appears to be set to make a serious run at a national championship while Texas A&M has fallen off a cliff, have anything to do with him reexamining things?



All I'll say is that like when a baseball team makes an error to get out of an inning, and then is punished for giving the opponent an extra out, I sort of feel the same way about Marcus Freeman and his staff getting a second chance at Henderson.

It's hard enough to beat Notre Dame for a recruit right now once, let alone twice, is all I'm saying.