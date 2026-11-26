As Thanksgiving is upon us and the holidays have officially arrived, its the right time to truly give thanks, not that there is ever a bad one.



Getting to write about the daily happenings of Notre Dame football is a dream come true and I'm beyond thankful for it.



I used to play the NCAA Football video game religiously and was part of some unique message board group that would share our happenings from our dynasties in a forum.

Turning Omar Jenkins, I'm sorry, WR No. 80, into a Heisman Trophy and Belitnikoff Award winner was something I was thrilled to tell a few dozen people.



Now I'm able to give my thoughts on games, coaching decisions, execution (or the lackthereof), and plenty else to a whole lot more than that.

I'm beyond thankful for all of that this Thanksgiving.



As I'm also grateful for true return to glory that Notre Dame football has experienced in recent years.



I worked in sports radio in Chicago for 15 years, through the entire Jay Cutler experience at quarterback. Reacting to disappointing losses was no doubt entertaining and easy, but it wasn't exactly fun, either.

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Growing up I fell in love with football in the early 1990s. The local high school team was stout (shoutout to the Coal City Coalers again), the Bears were still a playoff regular, and Notre Dame was challenging for a national championship literally every season.



Couple that with the Michael Jordan era and I thought playing at a championship level was just what teams did.

Lou Holtz left Notre Dame in 1996, with his last real championship run being in 1993. Enter Bob Davie in '97 and for the next fifteen years there was no championship being chased.



Maybe a big bowl game here or there, but at stake was perhaps a top-10 final ranking, certainly not a title like the program is known to play for.



Seeing a single digit next to Notre Dame's name on TV each Saturday wasn't a thing during the majority of my years of fandom. I remember going to the College Football Hall of Fame when my sister did her campus visit to Notre Dame, and being thrilled the Irish were No. 25 and had a pennant at the building's entry.



Marcus Freeman has elevated Notre Dame football to a place it hasn't been in 30-some years, and that's great.



It's the people and communities that have made this experience great, though.

Getting to write about Notre Dame football is great and when its a winner, it's even greater.



However, the people and communities that form as a result of a silly football program in northern Indiana are what make it special, though.



The texts from friends I haven't seen in years, but they reach out because of something involving Notre Dame football.



The pictures I get from friends who are at a game on Saturday and feel the desire to share just the littleist of their trip with me via a photo text of their family in front of Touchdown Jesus.



The group chats that I'm in that question playcalling (everyone else is too upset and impatient in that one, I might add).

Celebrating the incredible journey of senior captain Jordan Faison



Follow along the gameday in the life of the best former walk-on in college football 🎥#GoIrish☘️ | @Jordan6Faison pic.twitter.com/o4lOfNKSHJ — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 25, 2026

The trips with friends to see Notre Dame play on the road.



The emails from those of you who are kind enough to read and question my thoughts and share your own.



And the family chat that pops off differently each Saturday and usually features a bit of excessive use of shamrocks by some (they know who they are).



Those are the best parts and make me especially thankful for all of it this Thanksgiving.