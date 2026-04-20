As Notre Dame continues to try and build its 2027 recruiting class, it's seeing itself make gains as it efforts potential different players.



One of those is Pennsylvania wide receiver Cade Cooper, who narrowed his list of potential schools to six on Monday.



Notre Dame made the cut for Cooper, as did Illinois, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Nebraska.

Cade Cooper as a Recruit

NEWS: Four-Star WR Cade Cooper is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’3 195 WR is ranked as the No. 2 WR in Pennsylvania in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/VXoUGOurJP pic.twitter.com/vVDkl8cN3H — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 20, 2026

A quick glance at Cade Cooper's recruiting profiles don't show a guy who jumps off the page at you.



He's rated as a three-star talent by 247Sports, and the 77th wide receiver overall in the class.

Meanwhile, Rivals is a bit higher on him, ranking him as the 50th overall wide receiver this cycle.



Either way, signs point to Notre Dame being the team to beat for the Keystone State standout.

Cooper checks in at 6-3, 190 pounds, and hauled in 44 receptions as a high school junior, scoring six times on those, and going for over 600 receiving yards.

Notre Dame's Chances at Landing Cade Cooper

Notre Dame has to like where it stands with Cooper, as multiple outlets have them being in the lead for his talents.



On3/Rivals gives Notre Dame a 91.1% chance of landing his commitment while Mike Singer of Rivals long ago logged a prediction for Notre Dame to end up with him.

It's not a done deal by any means, as it feels like almost nothing is in college recruiting these days, but Notre Dame appears to be the overwhelming favorite here.

Notre Dame's 2027 Recruiting Class to Date

Notre Dame currently ranks in the top 10 in the 2027 recruiting cycle, ranking eighth in the 247Sports composite team rankings.



Nine players have committed to Notre Dame, but to date, no wide receivers have given a pledge.

The hope for Notre Dame is that it can land a couple of commitments at the position in not-so-short order.



Quentin Burrell, a four-star wide receiver from Chicago powerhouse program Mt. Carmel, recently named Notre Dame among his finalists, as the Irish look to start knocking out wide receiver commitments.

Notre Dame is looking to start stacking recruiting classes at wide receiver. Last year the Fighting Irish impressed when they landed four receivers who ranked inside the 247Sports top 60 rankings by position, as all of Devin Fitzgerald (28), Kayden Finley (36), Bubba Frazier (44), and Brayden Robinson 55) all signed in South Bend.

Notre Dame is looking to put its foot on the recruiting gas, as it also had a productive weekend in recruiting what it hopes is its next quarterback as well.



Stay tuned to Notre Dame On SI for all of Notre Dame's recruiting news and developments.