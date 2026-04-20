Notre Dame football has had an untraditional run at quarterback recruiting in the 2027 cycle.



Usually, Notre Dame goes after a quarterback very early in recruiting, gets that secured, and uses it to build much of the rest of the class off of.



And that's what happened with Notre Dame's 2027 recruiting class - at least until it didn't.

Notre Dame Lands 2027 Quarterback Teddy Jarrard

Notre Dame landed a commitment from quarterback Teddy Jarrard back on July 24, 2025. That obviously qualifies as extremely early when it comes to the 2027 recruiting cycle, but things have changed since then.



In a good way for Notre Dame.

Jarrard reclassified to join Notre Dame's 2026 recruiting class, signing his National Letter of Intent this past February. He's still finishing high school, but will enroll at Notre Dame in the fall.



There, he'll officially join freshman Noah Grubbs, a Florida product who was also in the 2026 class.

It's safe to say Jarrard doesn't want to fall behind Grubbs in the race up the depth chart this fall. As a result it's probably also safe to assume that a couple of years from now, one of Grubbs or Jarrard almost certainly won't still be at Notre Dame.



That makes 2027 impossible for Notre Dame to pass on at quarterback.

Notre Dame's 2027 Quarterback Recruiting

Notre Dame has only offered five quarterbacks in the 2027 class to date, including Jarrard, who wound up switching to the 2026 class.



Of those four, three have announced their college commitments elsewhere.



Peyton Houston of Louisiana has committed to LSU, Davin Davidson of Sarasota is headed to Florida, and most recently, Kamden Lopati of Utah, who most saw as Notre Dame's best chance, flipped his commitment from Illinois to Michigan.

Notre Dame four-star QB commit Teddy Jarrard on his decision to reclassify from the 2027 class to 2026.



“Coach Freeman and Coach Gino are both excited for me to get up there, and I’m excited, as well.”



🎥: ESPN on YouTube

pic.twitter.com/xhV3SFPys6 — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) January 3, 2026

That leaves just one offered quarterback still available for Notre Dame, Wonderful Monds IV of Vero Beach, Florida.



Monds visited Notre Dame over the weekend and things seemed to have gone extremely well, as he's now received a crystal ball to ultimately pick the Fighting Irish.

Brian Dohn of 247Sports made his crystal ball prediction on Sunday night, picking Notre Dame to land the Florida talent.

Wonderful Monds Recruiting Information

Like Jarrard, Monds has reclassified as well. Monds was originally in the 2028 recruiting cycle, where he ranked as the top quarterback in the class, but bumped up his college eligibility this past December.

BREAKING: Elite 2028 QB Wonderful “Champ” Monds IV has reclassified to the 2027 Class, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’3 215 QB from Port St. Lucie, FL was ranked as the No. 1 QB in the 2028 Rivals300https://t.co/xSJjXhR1Wz pic.twitter.com/KklLJUPpyK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 31, 2025

As a result, Monds saw his recruiting rankings take a hit, which isn't a surprise considering he's now being compared to a bunch of guys who are a year older than him.



Monds checks in at 6-2, 224 pounds, and has thrown for 30 touchdowns to just five interceptions during his first two high school seasons.

Assuming health, Monds will likely see his recruiting rankings jump in the 2027 class, especially following the upcoming season.



Monds hasn't given a timeline as to when he'll announce a commitment, but things are clearly pointed towards Notre Dame in a positive way currently.

Notre Dame's Uptick at Quarterback Recruiting

Notre Dame has gone on a run of getting quality quarterbacks that hasn't been done by the Irish in quite some time.



The potential of going from Carr to Grubbs or Jarrard to Monds is the kind of quarterback progression that keeps Notre Dame among college football's elites for years to come.