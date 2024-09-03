Notre Dame Call In/Chat LIVE: Notre Dame's Massive Win Deserves Praise
Irish fans are having a fulfilling football weekend
Notre Dame fans were in an upbeat mood on the Monday morning edition of the Always Irish Call In Radio show.
Was it due to the Irish's big Week 1 win? Not having to work? Was it Brian Kelly losing his opening game? All of the above?
Now that Notre Dame has survived their Week 1 meat grinder, the question now becomes what is the ceiling for this team? How far can they go if they continue to get better incrementally each week buoyed by the momentum and confidence the Texas A&M win has provided.
What awaits Notre Dame when they arrive back in South Bend?
Normally, NIU playing at Notre Dame stadium wouldn't arouse much interest or emotion, but this week will be different. While the opponent by name doesn't do much, there's always something special about Notre Dame's first home game each year. This is something fans look forward to for months.
But more importantly than that, as long as Notre Dame has a 0 in the loss column, every game is a "big" game and every opponent is a "big" opponent. The games all matter nationally, and that's a legitimately big deal and is the spotlight the Irish should be playing under all the time.
Notre Dame Football: Early Weather Forecast for Northern Illinois Game
Notre Dame College Football 2024: 5 Things to Know About Northern Illinois, Week 2
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.