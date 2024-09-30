Notre Dame Callers React To Stressful Start To Season
Always Irish post-game callers express relief, exhaustion and joy
Callers to the post-game show after Notre Dame's big victory over Louisville shared a range of emotions. One was simply relief. Fans are relieved that Notre Dame has reached the bye week with their playoff goals still intact.
Another common theme was exhaustion. For as much as Irish fans love following the team, it's very stressful and the group feels that. These are families that live and die with Notre Dame through every snap and every season.
But by far the most common theme of the evening was simply happiness. Notre Dame earned revenge on Louisville from last season's ugly loss and has kept its playoff hopes alive. Sure Notre Dame has a bad loss to Northern Illinois, but there are also 2 ranked wins on the ledger. That matters.
Notre Dame is in CFP elimination games every week
Notre Dame had wiggle room to lose a game and still be in good playoff position. But who that loss was to was always going to matter. It couldn't be to Northern Illinois. But it was.
As a result, to assure playoff entry, the Irish must win out the rest of the way from Week 2 on. The pressure is on.
Notre Dame has put itself in a challenging position and must win its way out of it. One week at at time. Can this Irish team heal up, and then trend up to a point where it plays better and better each week?
That's the goal for the second half of the season. Rest up for a week everyone, you've earned the break.
