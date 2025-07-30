Notre Dame Football Returns — And Expectations Are Sky High
Well, folks, we made it! T
he long journey from reacting and recovering from the Ohio State loss, analyzing spring ball, and surviving the dog days of summer is almost complete. Notre Dame Football is back. As the Irish return to the gridiron to begin the 2025 season, the program finds itself in a very unique spot.
The Irish program under Marcus Freeman is clearly on an upward trajectory. Vibes and morale are high based on 2024's success, the national media now respects Notre Dame in a way it hasn't in decades, and recruiting has never been better.
That being said, Notre Dame has a lot of major questions entering this season. Questions that must be answered quickly and correctly, with one of the toughest early schedules in the country awaiting the boys in blue and gold.
Notre Dame has no time to spare
Notre Dame will ease into camp physically, but after that initial phase, there is no moment to spare when it comes to determining key roles that will define 2025's success or failure. Most critically, the Irish will need to select their starting quarterback and offensive line lineup quickly.
The Irish can't rush this process, but they also must act with a sense of urgency. The sooner the starters are selected, the better, so that these key questions are answered and the team can start to fully prepare for Miami as a put-together offensive unit.
Defensively, Chris Ash has a lot of talent to work with. The mission for his unit will be to ensure everyone is on the same page regarding any new terminology and communication, and to find the best roles for each player to maximize the group's overall output.
Irish fans have been chomping at the bit to see Notre Dame back in action, and that time has come. Buckle up for another exciting ride, folks, Irish football is back!