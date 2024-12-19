Notre Dame Captain Urges Irish Fans to Rally for Friday's College Football Playoff
Jack Kiser has played more games than anyone ever in the history of Notre Dame football.
He's seen action in showdowns with the likes of powerhouse programs like Florida State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Ohio State, and plenty of others.
But for Friday night's tilt against No. 10 Indiana (11-1) in the College Football Playoff, Kiser is calling on Notre Dame fans to make the historic stadium louder than ever.
Notre Dame's Jack Kiser Wants ND Stadium Rocking
“There’s been a call to action for Irish fans to make this atmosphere different,” Kiser said when he met the media this week. “I can imagine it’s going to be an unbelievable atmosphere to be a part of."
"If you have the opportunity to be there: put your coat on, put your hat on, get there and stand up. You 'll be warmer standing than you will be sitting down!” Kiser said as a command of sorts to Notre Dame fans.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take
Notre Dame Stadium is considered many things around college football but among the loudest and toughest environments in the sport is not usually one of them.
If you're going to the game on Friday night take note that this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. That's not to say Notre Dame won't host another playoff game, but it is to say they won't host a playoff game for the first time ever again.
Although not guaranteed, they almost certainly won't host a playoff game against an in-state foe that will be bringing a solid number of fans in hopes of taking away a bit of that home field edge, like other opponents have before.
My request for those Notre Dame fans going to the game is simple: Listen to Jack Kiser. Stand. Make noise. Lose your voice cheering and yelling. Make life tough on the opposition like it used to be in the life before jumbotrons and piped in music.
For crying out loud, put down the wine and cheese for four hours and help do your part in getting Notre Dame what would be a historic victory.