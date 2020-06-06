NFL Depth Chart Breakdown For Troy Pride Jr.

The Carolina Panthers selected Notre Dame cornerback Troy Pride Jr. with the 113 overall pick (fourth round) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pride had been a fast riser throughout the pre-draft process, beginning with a solid performance during the Reese’s Senior Bowl practice and game, followed up by a great workout at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Although he was selected in the fourth round, it’s hard to look at Carolina’s cornerback depth and not see a realistic path to starting as a rookie. The Panthers have plenty of question marks at the position, and nothing close to what you would call an elite player.

Be that as it may, some experts only see Pride as a perennial backup.

Third-year player Donte Jackson seems to have one cornerback position locked down, but with James Bradberry signing with the Giants this offseason a major need opened up at the other corner spot.

In a division with some of the NFL’s best receivers and quarterbacks, Pride’s combination of length, speed and man coverage skills are going to make it tough for Carolina head coach Matt Rhule to keep him off the field. Speed – now more than ever – wins games in the NFL. That’s true on both sides of the ball, and few players in the league have the kind of speed that Pride has.

Early in the season, you’ll likely see Pride earn his keep on special teams and in passing situations where he’s given basic assignments and some lower-threat matchups to get his feet wet.

If he succeeds in those roles, he should start climbing the depth chart and have a good chance at supplanting newly signed free agent Eli Apple. Apple and Pride have similar traits, but Apple — a former first round pick — is now on his third team in what will be his fifth year in the league and has yet to perform up to his potential.

That’s where Pride can turn heads with consistent play, earn the trust of coaches and teammates, and slide into a permanent role that he could hold onto for the next 5-8 years.

