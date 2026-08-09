Finally, after what has felt like an eternity, Notre Dame Football is officially back.



After all of the frustration, angst, and anger over how the 2025 campaign ended, the Irish are now full steam ahead on the "leave no doubt" tour.



The challenge for Irish fans for the next month is to determine which practice reports move the needle and which ones are simply liner notes.



With that in mind, let's set the stage with some things we do know about the 2026 Notre Dame team at this early stage.

Notre Dame's Talent Is Obvious, but the First Practice Raised Questions Too

The first thing about this Notre Dame team that must be acknowledged is that it physically looks like a title contender roster. Marcus Freeman and company have done an amazing job upping the talent level in this program.

Both the floor and ceiling have been raised in terms of the caliber of roster featured in South Bend. Notre Dame now has more talent on the high end of the roster while also featuring more talented depth and youth behind it.



This is a team that can compete for it all.

The other thing that is obvious even from just the first day of practice is how in shape the team is.



Many players have thinned out, such as Sean Sevillano and Tionne Gray, while younger players try to add muscle and weight to their frames. These players are following Loren Landow's lead in building out their bodies for maximum efficiency.

Day one: done ✅



Spend the first day of camp with Aneyas ⛺️#GoIrish☘️ | @AneyasW pic.twitter.com/np70BgGEsu — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 7, 2026

Position battles and Injury updates

Due to Notre Dame's deep roster, there will be some interesting position battles to monitor as this month plays out.



There are many frontline and key backup roles that are still yet to be determined, such as in the secondary opposite Leonard Moore or in the revamped wide receiver, running back, and tight end rooms.



As the weeks of practice roll along, you hope to see players, whoever they are and whatever age they are, rise to the occasion and claim their snaps.

Another key part of Notre Dame achieving the ultimate goal this season relates to health. On the plus side, key players like Ashton Craig and Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa are back on the practice field and are moving well after their injury recoveries.

On the flip side, it's apparent that Ohio State transfer receiver Quincy Porter is still nowhere near 100%, which is a major concern given that boundary receiver is Notre Dame's biggest unknown as camp starts. This will be something to monitor as camp rolls along.

Overall, the Irish program is in great shape. This is the deepest, most athletic roster the program has had in the modern era of college football.



Now, it's a matter of Marcus Freeman and his staff putting all the nice pieces together to create a fully formed unit.