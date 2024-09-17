Notre Dame's Cleats for a Cause Charity Event a Big Hit
Notre Dame and Under Armour are bringing back the Irish's cleats for a cause initiative for this week's game against Miami Ohio. Irish players will be wearing special edition slip-speed Under Armour shoes during the Victory March and custom cleats during the game designed by players as well.
After the game, the cleats and shoes will be actioned off to benefit a handful of charities around the greater South Bend area. This is just one of many charitable endeavors Notre Dame Football engages in to benefit the local community
Notre Dame and South Bend have a great relationship
Notre Dame is such a massive name in college football and is tucked away in little South Bend Indiana. What this "small town" feel allows is for the university to create a very intimate relationship with its many community partners.
The charity work the Irish do within this community makes a huge impact on the local area overall. Notre Dame players and coaches are always extremely generous with their time and charitable works and this is a relationship between city and school that has worked beautifully and will continue to well into the future.
